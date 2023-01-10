Pokémon Go Twinkling Fantasy Collection Challenge, field research tasks and bonuses

The Twinkling Fantasy event in Pokémon Go is the first big event of 2023!

Throughout this Pokémon Go event, you’ll be able to collect exclusive Twinkling Fantasy field research tasks and certain Pokémon are spawning more frequently in the wild — including some very rare Dragon-type Pokémon! There will also be some Fairy-types available, but we all know what we’re showing up for this week...

The Twinkling Fantasy event also sees the release of a new signature move for the fan-favourite legendary Pokémon Zekrom!

Here, we cover everything you need to know about the Twinkling Fantasy event in 2023, including all of the new spawns, the debut Pokémon and how to complete the Collection Challenge.

On this page:

Twinkling Fantasy Collection Challenge Pokémon List in Pokémon Go There is a Collection Challenge that you must complete before 10pm (local time) on Monday, January 16th 2023. If you miss this deadline, the challenge will expire and you won’t be able to earn all of the rewards it offers or add to your Medal collection. Collection Challenges are exactly what they sound like – catch (or evolve) a set list of Pokémon during a given event. You can see which Pokémon you need to find, and how to successfully tick them off, below: Ralts – wild spawn, research tasks



Dratini – wild spawn, research tasks



Clefairy – wild spawn, research tasks



Jigglypuff – wild spawn



Marill – wild spawn



Bagon – wild spawn



Deino – wild spawn



Dedenne – wild spawn, research tasks



Togetic – wild spawn



Clefable – wild spawn The rewards for the Twinkling Fantasy Collection Challenge are 50 Salamence Mega Energy, a Charged TM and a Fast TM.

Twinkling Fantasy field research tasks in Pokémon Go You can collect event-exclusive field research tasks throughout the Twinkling Fantasy event by spinning PokéStops in Pokémon Go. These tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event ends if you so choose. If, however, you complete the field research tasks during the Twinkling Fantasy event, you may find that the Pokémon encounter you're rewarded with will help you complete the Collection Challenge. Here are the Twinkling Fantasy field research tasks: Catch 5 Pokemon reward – Dedenne encounter

reward – Dedenne encounter Catch 30 Pokemon reward – Goomy encounter

reward – Goomy encounter Catch 5 Fairy-type Pokemon reward – Bagon encounter

reward – Bagon encounter Make 3 Nice throws reward – Dratini encounter

reward – Dratini encounter Make 3 Great throws reward – Clefairy encounter Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information! There are two things to note here, as they may influence which tasks you prioritise: Goomy is the only one of these which cannot be shiny The shiny form of Dedenne is being released as part of this event, which means that this is the first opportunity to get your hands on one! There are some rare and powerful Pokémon on offer during this event, including the Dragon-types Goomy, and Bagon.

Featured attacks during the Twinkling Fantasy event in Pokémon Go Zekrom. As per tradition, there will be a specific Pokémon in five-star raid that knows an exclusive move. In this instance, we’re looking at Zekrom. Catch a Reshiram before January 18, 2023 at 10am (local time) and it will know its signature fire-type Charged Attack, Fusion Bolt. This rounds out the set, with Kyurem and Reshiram having received their exclusive moves Glaciate and Fusion Flare in the previous two events! Fusion Bolt has the following Power in Pokémon Go: Trainer Battles – 90 Power

– 90 Power Gyms and Raids – 140 Power As with Reshiram before it, which got an attack with the same values, this is a nice buff to Zekrom. It's a small upgrade over Wild Charge as it doesn't come with the self-debuff, which is great to hear. Sadly though, it's not enough of a bump to overtake the current meta champ in the Electric typing: Xurkitree. The issue is that Zekrom's current Fast move (Charge Beam) is pretty awful; however, assuming that it eventually gets Thunder Fang added to its move pool, it could overtake this Ultra Beast as the best of the best. This means you should probably try to catch a few if you think Zekrom could one day have a spot on your team! For now, your optimal moveset now looks like this: Dragon Breath (Fast), Fusion Bolt (Exclusive Charged) and Crunch (Charged).