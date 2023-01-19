Pokémon Go Lunar New Year 2023 event Lucky Wishes quest steps, rewards and field research tasks

The Lunar New Year 2023 event in Pokémon Go celebrates the beginning of the year of the rabbit.

Completing the Lucky Wishes quest steps in Pokémon Go will unlock an additional bonus which will be available to you until this event ends. Make sure you pick wisely though, because there are three to choose from!

You can also collect and complete a selection of event-exclusive Lunar New Year field research tasks.

'Lucky Wishes' quest steps in Pokémon Go Lucky Wishes is a timed research quest running throughout the Lunar New Year 2023 event in Pokémon Go, which will be available until Monday, 23rd January at 8pm (local time). So, if you want to earn this quest’s bonuses and rewards, make sure you complete it before this date. Lucky Wishes is also a branched research quest, which means, depending on the path you take through the quest, some of the rewards and special bonus you earn from the quest will be different to other players. There are three paths you can take through the Lucky Wishes quests and each grants you an additional bonus until the Lunar New Year 2023 event ends - one is related to the duration of Daily Adventure Incense, another to collecting Stardust and, finally, hatching Eggs. Below you’ll find all of the Lucky Wishes quest steps and rewards for all three branches - just be wary of spoilers! Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information! 'Lucky Wishes' Step 1 of 2 Catch 5 Pokémon - 15 Poké Balls

Spin 3 PokéStops or Gyms - 10 Great Balls

Power up Pokémon 5 times - 2 Silver Pinap Berries Rewards: 500 XP, 500 Stardust and 1 Lucky Egg Choose Path: You now need to choose one of three paths, which will grant you a bonus until the end of the Lunar New Year 2023 event: Hatching Eggs - Hatch distance for eggs placed in Incubators during the event halved

- Hatch distance for eggs placed in Incubators during the event halved Using Daily Adventure Incense - 30 minutes of Daily Adventure Incense per day

- 30 minutes of Daily Adventure Incense per day Collecting Stardust - Double Catch Stardust The path you choose also affects one of the final challenges in this quest and the final rewards. 'Lucky Wishes' Step 2 of 2 Magikarp. Hatching Eggs Path: Catch 10 Pokémon - Bunnelby encounter

Catch 25 Pokémon - Magikarp encounter

Catch 8 different species of Pokémon - Combusken encounter

Hatch 3 Eggs - Galarian Darumaka encounter

Send 25 Gifts to friends - Azumarill encounter Rewards: 1 Egg Incubator and Darumaka encounter Using Daily Incense Path: Catch 10 Pokémon - Bunnelby encounter

Catch 25 Pokémon - Magikarp encounter

Catch 8 different species of Pokémon - Combusken encounter

Use Daily Adventure Incense to help catch 15 Pokémon - Galarian Darumaka encounter

Send 25 Gifts to friends - Azumarill encounter Rewards: 10 Golden Razz Berries, 25 Ultra Balls and a Darumaka encounter Collecting Stardust Path: Catch 10 Pokémon - Bunnelby encounter

Catch 25 Pokémon - Magikarp encounter

Catch 8 different species of Pokémon - Combusken encounter

Earn 7,500 Stardust - Galarian Darumaka encounter

Send 25 Gifts to friends - Azumarill encounter Rewards: 1 Star Piece and Darumaka encounter

Lunar New Year 2023 field research tasks in Pokémon Go Spinning a PokéStop during the Lunar New Year 2023 event in Pokémon Go may reward you with an event-exclusive field research task. As long as you don’t delete them, these tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event ends. Here are the Lunar New Year 2023 field research tasks: Catch 25 Pokémon reward - Darumaka or Galarian Darumaka encounter

reward - Darumaka or Galarian Darumaka encounter Open 3 Gifts reward - Charmander, Cyndaquil, Torchic, Chimchar, Tepig, Fennekin or Litten encounter

reward - Charmander, Cyndaquil, Torchic, Chimchar, Tepig, Fennekin or Litten encounter Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each reward - Buneary or Bunnelby encounter

reward - Buneary or Bunnelby encounter Trade a Pokémon reward - Paras or Combee encounter Thank you to Pendergirl4 from reddit for the help with this information! All of the fire-type starter Pokémon currently released in Pokémon Go, including Charmander, Cyndaquil and Torchic.