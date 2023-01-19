Pokémon Go Lunar New Year 2023 event Lucky Wishes quest steps, rewards and field research tasks
Everything you need to know about 2023’s Lunar New Year event in Pokémon.
The Lunar New Year 2023 event in Pokémon Go celebrates the beginning of the year of the rabbit.
Completing the Lucky Wishes quest steps in Pokémon Go will unlock an additional bonus which will be available to you until this event ends. Make sure you pick wisely though, because there are three to choose from!
You can also collect and complete a selection of event-exclusive Lunar New Year field research tasks.
'Lucky Wishes' quest steps in Pokémon Go
Lucky Wishes is a timed research quest running throughout the Lunar New Year 2023 event in Pokémon Go, which will be available until Monday, 23rd January at 8pm (local time). So, if you want to earn this quest’s bonuses and rewards, make sure you complete it before this date.
Lucky Wishes is also a branched research quest, which means, depending on the path you take through the quest, some of the rewards and special bonus you earn from the quest will be different to other players.
There are three paths you can take through the Lucky Wishes quests and each grants you an additional bonus until the Lunar New Year 2023 event ends - one is related to the duration of Daily Adventure Incense, another to collecting Stardust and, finally, hatching Eggs.
Below you’ll find all of the Lucky Wishes quest steps and rewards for all three branches - just be wary of spoilers!
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information!
'Lucky Wishes' Step 1 of 2
- Catch 5 Pokémon - 15 Poké Balls
- Spin 3 PokéStops or Gyms - 10 Great Balls
- Power up Pokémon 5 times - 2 Silver Pinap Berries
Rewards: 500 XP, 500 Stardust and 1 Lucky Egg
Choose Path:
You now need to choose one of three paths, which will grant you a bonus until the end of the Lunar New Year 2023 event:
- Hatching Eggs - Hatch distance for eggs placed in Incubators during the event halved
- Using Daily Adventure Incense - 30 minutes of Daily Adventure Incense per day
- Collecting Stardust - Double Catch Stardust
The path you choose also affects one of the final challenges in this quest and the final rewards.
'Lucky Wishes' Step 2 of 2
Hatching Eggs Path:
- Catch 10 Pokémon - Bunnelby encounter
- Catch 25 Pokémon - Magikarp encounter
- Catch 8 different species of Pokémon - Combusken encounter
- Hatch 3 Eggs - Galarian Darumaka encounter
- Send 25 Gifts to friends - Azumarill encounter
Rewards: 1 Egg Incubator and Darumaka encounter
Using Daily Incense Path:
- Catch 10 Pokémon - Bunnelby encounter
- Catch 25 Pokémon - Magikarp encounter
- Catch 8 different species of Pokémon - Combusken encounter
- Use Daily Adventure Incense to help catch 15 Pokémon - Galarian Darumaka encounter
- Send 25 Gifts to friends - Azumarill encounter
Rewards: 10 Golden Razz Berries, 25 Ultra Balls and a Darumaka encounter
Collecting Stardust Path:
- Catch 10 Pokémon - Bunnelby encounter
- Catch 25 Pokémon - Magikarp encounter
- Catch 8 different species of Pokémon - Combusken encounter
- Earn 7,500 Stardust - Galarian Darumaka encounter
- Send 25 Gifts to friends - Azumarill encounter
Rewards: 1 Star Piece and Darumaka encounter
Lunar New Year 2023 field research tasks in Pokémon Go
Spinning a PokéStop during the Lunar New Year 2023 event in Pokémon Go may reward you with an event-exclusive field research task. As long as you don’t delete them, these tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event ends.
Here are the Lunar New Year 2023 field research tasks:
- Catch 25 Pokémon reward - Darumaka or Galarian Darumaka encounter
- Open 3 Gifts reward - Charmander, Cyndaquil, Torchic, Chimchar, Tepig, Fennekin or Litten encounter
- Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each reward - Buneary or Bunnelby encounter
- Trade a Pokémon reward - Paras or Combee encounter
Thank you to Pendergirl4 from reddit for the help with this information!
Everything else you need to know about the Lunar New Year 2023 event in Pokémon Go
There’s a selection of bonuses running throughout the Lunar New Year 2023 event in Pokémon until it’s end on Monday, 23rd January at 8pm (local time).
The first is that there’s an increased chance of receiving Lucky Pokémon in trades, including an increased chance of becoming Lucky Friends with someone, throughout the event. Every player also receives an additional Special Trade every day, which means, during the Lunar New Year 2023 event, you can make two Special Trades per day.
Outside of trading, opening Gifts will give you double Stardust and there’s an increased chance of encountering shiny Darumaka.
Don’t forget about the bonuses you can receive from the Lucky Wishes timed research quest either! Depending on your choice, completing this quest can give you a bonus related to hatching eggs, gathering Stardust or the duration of Daily Adventure Incense for the rest of the event.
The following Pokémon are appearing more frequently in the wild throughout the Lunar New Year 2023 event:
- Ponyta
- Magmar
- Magikarp
- Flareon
- Slugma
- Numel
- Combee
- Buneary
- Darumaka
- Fennekin
- Bunnelby
You can also battle the following Pokémon in raids during the Lunar New Year 2023 event:
|One Star
|Three Star
|Five Star
|Mega
|Hisuian Voltorb
|Flareon
|Regice
|Mega Lopunny
|Shinx
|Shuckle
|Darumaka
|Blaziken
|Galarian Darumaka
|Druddigon
|Diggersby
Any 7km egg collected from Gifts during this event will be able to hatch one of the following Pokémon:
- Chingling
- Riolu
- Darumaka
- Galarian Darumaka
- Scraggy
Finally, there is a new item in the avatar store - the Red Lantern Backpack.
Hope you enjoy the Lunar New Year 2023 event!