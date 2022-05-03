Pokémon Go Electrify the Sky quest steps and Air Adventures field research tasks

Air Adventures celebrates not just flying-type Pokémon, but the release of Mega Latias and Mega Latios into Pokémon Go.

If you’re planning on conducting these legendary Mega Evolutions, then we recommend visiting our Mega Evolutions guide since this feature has recently been reworked.

Throughout Air Adventures, you can find event-exclusive field research tasks and complete Electrify the Sky - a timed research quest.

‘Electrify the Sky’ quest steps in Pokémon Go Electrify the Sky is a timed research quest which is only available during the Air Adventures event in Pokémon. This means you have until Sunday, 8th May at 8pm (local time) to complete the quest and earn its rewards. Thankfully Electrify the Sky is very short, so you should have no trouble completing it. Below you’ll find all of the Electrify the Sky challenges and rewards, but keep in mind that this section does contain spoilers! ‘Electrify the Sky’ Step 1 of 1 Catch 10 Pokémon - 50 Mega Latias Energy

Catch 30 Flying-type Pokémon - 50 Mega Latios Energy Rewards: 3000 XP and a Flying Pikachu encounter