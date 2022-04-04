PlayStation Plus will have "all the big names present", promises Jim Ryan

PlayStation boss Jim Ryan has been talking up his big new subscription offering, and the quality of games which will be available via the service.

Speaking via the official PlayStation Podcast, Ryan said that subscribers would be able to look forward to "all the big names" in the service's upcoming library of games.

When asked to name more games set to be available, Ryan replied that Sony had "massive publisher participation... We have all the big names present".

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: Is PlayStation Plus Premium a Game Pass killer?

"We have big publishers, we have small indie publishers. We have over 200 partners working with us to put their content into PlayStation Plus, so the lineup is going to be really strong," he continued.

However, as expected, PlayStation Plus will not be where you go to play upcoming first-party launches on the day of their release.

So, unlike Halo Infinite or Starfield's launch via Xbox Game Pass, you shouldn't expect God of War: Ragnarok as part of your subscription price.

"The games that we make are getting bigger; they’re getting better, they’re getting more beautiful, they’re getting richer, the narrative is getting stronger," Ryan said.

"Putting these games into a subscription service immediately upon their release would break this virtuous circle, and we wouldn’t be able to invest in the way that we’re currently able to. So we’re not doing it. We’re going to stick to the approach that we have and has served us well under many years now."

The revamped PlayStation Plus will launch in June with three tiers. PlayStation Plus Essential will offer the same subscription available currently, while Plus Extra will add ~400 PS4 and PS5 games. Plus Premium, the priciest of the lot, then adds ~340 PS3, PS2 and PS1 games to stream and/or download.

At launch, Death Stranding, God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11, and Returnal will be included in the Extra and Premium tiers.