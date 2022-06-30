Persona live-action film and TV adaptations could be on the way from Sega

It looks like Sega is eyeing up Atlus games for potential live-action film and TV adaptations.

That means we could see the likes of Persona, Shin Megami Tensei, and Catherine following in the footsteps of Sonic the Hedgehog and his recent film success.

IGN reports that for Sega, expanding storytelling forms is a new and important part of its business strategy.

Watch on YouTube Persona 5 Royal on Switch trailer

"Atlus' worlds are filled with high drama, cutting-edge style and compelling characters," said Toru Nakahara, Sega's lead producer on the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movies and Sonic Prime TV series. "Stories like those from the Persona franchise really resonate with our fans and we see an opportunity to expand the lore like no one has seen - or played - before."

He adds: "Together, Sega and Atlus, are working to bring these stories and worlds to life through new mediums and for new audiences."

Sega has not confirmed any production companies it may be working with, but is exploring options with various studios and producers.

Three games from the beloved Persona series will be making their way to Switch, Xbox and PlayStation consoles, and Steam, beginning with Persona 5 Royal in October this year and then Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable.