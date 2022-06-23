Sonic the Hedgehog 2 powers past $400m box office milestone

We know Sonic goes fast - he is, after all, a blue spikey blur of a hedgehog more often than not. But now, he has sped past one of his most impressive milestones yet and made Paramount a cool $400m at the box office.

The film is currently the eighth-biggest film launch worldwide this year, but, as Deadline reports, this place is likely to jump up a few notches with the film still to release in both Hong Kong and Japan.

Watch on YouTube Sonic the Hedgehog 2's official trailer

These numbers are a pretty impressive sight, but perhaps not unexpected. After all, Sonic 2 reportedly enjoyed the greatest opening weekend for any video-game based movie ever on its release in April.

In fact, the sequel clocked up an impressive $71m (or £54.4m) in just a few days. To give these numbers a bit more context, the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie grossed $58m (£44m) on its opening weekend.

This made it Jim Carrey's (aka Dr Robotnik) biggest domestic opener ever, eclipsing even 2003's Godly comedy Bruce Almighty. It also became Paramount's fifth number-one movie of the pandemic on its release, so all round a pretty good showing for the spikey one.

Sonic actor Ben Schwartz was, understandably, feeling pretty chuffed with this news, writing: "400 MILLION??!?! THIS IS UNBELIEVABLE! I AM SO PROUD TO BE A PART OF THIS TEAM!!! THANK YOU TO OUR FANS FOR MAKING THIS HAPPEN!!! SONIC 3 ANYONE?!?!"

400 MILLION??!?! THIS IS UNBELIEVABLE! I AM SO PROUD TO BE A PART OF THIS TEAM!!! THANK YOU TO OUR FANS FOR MAKING THIS HAPPEN!!! SONIC 3 ANYONE?!?! @SonicMovie #SonicMovie2https://t.co/cgrzn3yKZ0 — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) June 23, 2022

As for that Sonic 3, well we know its going to be heading our way sometime in the future, with producers Toby Ascher and Neal H. Moritz calling the series a new "cinematic universe".

"[Sonic 1] was a great experience for us as filmmakers, and as movie lovers. Now, we're even more excited to expand that world, adding new characters, bigger worlds, a new, incredible journey, and more action and adventure. There are so many places we can go with Sonic."

As well as this, Knuckles will be getting his own live action TV show down the line.