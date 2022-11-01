Sega, Valve, Naughty Dog celebrate Halloween with video game pumpkin carvings

Sega, Valve, Naughty Dog celebrate Halloween with video game pumpkin carvingsGit gourd.
With Halloween behind us, the spooky season is now winding down as we enter November.
To celebrate, developers and fans alike joined in the annual festivity of pumpkin carving.
Here's some of the delightfully devilish designs we've seen over the weekend!
Valve held a pumpkin carving contest in their office, so the Steam Deck team entered a Steam Deck-pumpkin hybrid. It comes complete with air vents and bespoke carved controllers.
Happy Halloween! We had pumpkin carving contest at @valvesoftware so of course we had to pull out all the stops on the Steam Deck floor. (it works!) pic.twitter.com/aNC56u8J9g— Steam Deck (@OnDeck) October 29, 2022
Naughty Dog shared a carving of a scene from The Last of Us Part 2, submitted to them by fan @wunderkins on Twitter.
Good gourd! @wunderkins' pumpkin carving, featuring Ellie and Dina from The Last of Us Part II, is so incredibly detailed 🎃🧡— Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) October 28, 2022
Submit your own creations here for a chance to be featured: https://t.co/Phy0iNScpD pic.twitter.com/J8gVHrVll1
Sega kept it classy, opting for their logo and the main cast of Sonic which were carved by Twitter use @PumpkinFreakArt.
Carvings done by the super talented @PumpkinFreakArt— SEGA (@SEGA) October 31, 2022
Did you carve any pumpkins this Halloween? Show us! 👀 pic.twitter.com/1u4RTJzO3B
Two Point Studios brought to life the free Halloween update it added to the syllabus for Two Point Campus.
Pumpkin fever has taken over Two Point, @SEGA pls send help... pic.twitter.com/Qfvdqm67hx— Two Point Studios (@TwoPointStudios) October 31, 2022
Fallout fan @mrsfallout carved Vault Boy basking in the glow of candelight (or radiation).
Carving my Fallout themed Pumpkin for this year 🎃☢️ @Fallout @bethesda #fallout #halloween #fallout25 #fallout76 #bethesda pic.twitter.com/cKRGAg8knT— Mrs.Fallout👩🔧 (@mrsfallout) October 31, 2022
Redditor u/Kahrkura made an intricately detailed carving of Medusa from Hades. They even created a scaly texture all over her skin!
Finally, we have this adorable homage to Hollow Knight, carved by Redditor u/TrappedByDogma.
