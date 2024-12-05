Citizen Sleeper, Two Point Campus, Frostpunk and more up for grabs in Jingle Jam's stellar 2024 charity bundle

With the season of giving now officially upon us, Jingle Jam has unveiled its latest PC charity bundle - this year featuring the stellar likes of Citizen Sleeper, Shadows of Doubt, and Frostpunk, which can all be snapped up in support of a bunch of good causes.

In total, the Jingle Jam 2024 Games Collection feature 18 titles (all supplied as Steam codes), and there's a lot of good stuff to be found. For the most part we're in the realm of indies, although Sega and Two Point Studios' enormously enjoyable Two Point Campus sneaks in too.

Also up for grabs are ColePowered Games' wildly ambitious procedurally generated detective noir Shadows of Doubt (which we gave three stars back in October), superb sci-fi narrative adventure Citizen Sleeper (Recommended), survival city builder Frostpunk (also Recommended), and minimalist puzzler Patrick's Parabox (four stars!).

But there's more: roguelike card battler Widlfrost is in there (this one made Bertie's Games of 2023 list), as is wonderfully engaging sci-fi construction sim Mars First Logistics, sticker store management game Sticky Business, crustacean-themed Souls-like Another Crab's Treasure, and the sequel to acclaimed 2018 tabletop-style RPG adventure, For the King 2.

Also included is the well-received blackjack roguelike adventure Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers, Geiger-esque horror Scorn, action-tower defense game Orcs Must Die 3, dystopian racer Death Sprint 66, dating sim action-RPG Eternights, card-battling rogue-like Hadean Tactics, hand-drawn puzzle adventure Submachine: Legacy, and Fight in Tight Spaces - a "stylish blend of deck-building, turn-based tactics, and thrilling animated fight sequences in classic action-movie settings". And if you prefer you lists in bullet point form:

The Jingle Jam 2024 Games Collection is a bit of corker, then, and if you're sufficiently swayed, all the above can be acquired for a very reasonable donation of £35. Or rather, for a minimum donation of £35 - with more appreciated if you're able, seeing as organisers are hoping to raise as much money as possible for this year's eight selected charities.

More specifically, money accrued though Jingle Jam 2024's charity bundle will go to Autistica, Campaign Against Living Miserably, Cool Earth, Sarcoma UK, The Trevor Project, Wallace & Gromit's Grand Appeal, Whale and Dolphin Conservation, and War Child. You can read more about each charity - and purchase this year's games bundle - over on the Jingle Jam website. At the time of writing, it's successfully raised £1,277,979.