Fallout TV series' second season lands Home Alone star

Following on from her role in the second season of HBO's The Last of Us adaptation, Home Alone star Catherine O'Hara has joined the second season of… ok, no she hasn't just joined the second season Fallout. But, the son she left at home has.

According to Deadline's sources, Macaulay Culkin has joined the cast for season two of Fallout, in a recurring role. Further details on his part remain slim for now, however Culkin is said to be playing "a crazy genius-type character" when the show's second season rolls around.

As Deadline notes, Culkin has already worked with Amazon before, cameoing in its adult animated series The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy, alongside his brothers.

Culkin will be joining cast members Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Kyle MacLachlan and Walton Goggins - who play wide-eyed vault dweller Lucy, squire of the Brotherhood of Steel Maximus, disgraced (at least, in the eyes of many) Vault-Tec executive Hank MacLean and the gunslinging Ghoul, respectively - when the Amazon's Fallout series makes its return.

As for when that will be? According to Leslie Uggams, who starred as Vault 33 Overseer Betty Pearson in the first season of Fallout, filming for season two will begin this month. Meanwhile, in June, Fallout's showrunners said they wanted to get the second season of Amazon's adaptation out as soon as it is possible.

