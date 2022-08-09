Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie locks down 2024 release date

It's still nearly two and a half years away, but the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie now has a firm release date.

Sonic, Tails and Knuckles will return to a big screen near you on 20th December 2024.

Fun fact for film fans - that's the same day as Avatar 3, the sequel to the upcoming Avatar sequel that's not even out yet.

Watch on YouTube Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie trailer.

Sonic's movie threequel will see the series' trio "running faster, flying higher, and punching harder," the official Sonic the Hedgehog movie Twitter account promised.

As for the film's plot, it seems likely to revolve around a certain character who popped up at the end of Sonic the Hedgehog 2's film credits.

Don't care about spoilers? Then read on...

Running faster, flying higher, and punching harder. #SonicMovie3 hits theatres on December 20, 2024. pic.twitter.com/DcFGbaKUao — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) August 9, 2022

It's Shadow.

A third Sonic movie was announced earlier this year, and seemed inevitable due to the financial success of the second.

"We're creating a Sonic cinematic universe, so we knew we were going to add characters, like Tails and Knuckles; new to the films but beloved by gamers all over the world," producer Toby Ascher said back in March.

A spin-off television series starring Idris Elba's Knuckles is also in development for subscription service Paramount+.

"It's silly popcorn (or chilli dog) entertainment for the family that's hardly award-winning," our Ed wrote in his Sonic the Hedgehog 2 write-up, "but even fans from the Mega Drive days will find an emerald in the rough".