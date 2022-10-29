Sonic the Hedgehog series has now sold 1.5bn copies worldwide

Sega's biggest franchise, Sonic the Hedgehog, has topped 1.5 billion sales.

As spotted by our sister site, GamesIndustry.biz, the Japanese megacorp confirmed in its most recent financial report that that figure includes all premium sales and free-to-play downloads since the franchise was born in 1991.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: Will Konami succeed bringing Silent Hill back from the dead?

Interestingly, Sega Sammy Holdings also revealed sales of its other key franchises, too. In 22 years, Total War has amassed an impressive 40.4 million units sold, Football Manager and Chain Chronicles have each sold 25 million copies, whilst the fan-favourite Persona series has sold 15.5 million units since 1996, with Persona 5 alone selling 7.22 million copies globally.

Sega is aiming to create a "Super Game" by the fiscal year ending March 2026. The company laid out its medium-term plan in the same financial report, although it's not clear exactly what this "Super Game" could be.

"One strategy for generating such hit titles is the creation of a 'Super Game' - a large-scale global title. We're currently developing such a game, targeting release by the fiscal year ending March 2026," said Sega CEO Haruki Satomi.

The report also states Sega aims to release a new free-to-play game "while continuing to work on strengthening the operation of existing titles", though it's unclear if this is related to the "Super Game" in any way.

Pioneering Sega developer Rieko Kodama has passed away at the age of 58. Kodama worked on some of Sega's most celebrated games, including Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Skies of Arcadia, and Alex Kidd.