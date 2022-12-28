If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Five Sonic the Hedgehog Lego sets leak online

Let it Lego, let it Lego, let it Lego.
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake
Published on
Sonic face close up

Surprise! Details of five unannounced Sonic the Hedgehog Lego sets have popped up online.

According to the Instagram account of PromoBricks - a Lego site that's successfully revealed unconfirmed Lego sets ahead of time before - the sets vary in size and complexity and will cost between $30 and $100 (that's £25 to £82, although the final localised price may differ).

Beyond that, however, not much else is known, but you can get a sneaky peek at what the sets may entail in the image shared by PromoBricks (thanks, VGC).

This isn't the first time Sonic has appeared in Lego form. The blue blur previously starred in toys-to-life franchise Lego Dimensions, with his own minifigure first becoming available then, and last year, a Green Hill Zone set was released.

Mario, meanwhile, has helped launch an entire range of sets featuring Nintendo characters from the Mushroom Kingdom.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

