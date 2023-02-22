Five of the Best is a weekly series we've resurrected for supporters because we wanted to do something nice for them - for you. It's a series about highlighting incidental features in games that often get overlooked. And it's also a series about having your say, so don't be shy, use those comments below and join in!

You can find our entire Five of the Best archive elsewhere on the site.

Smooch! What would an RPG be without a love interest, eh? Imagine a BioWare game where you couldn't flirt with all your team-mates and then initiate a bit of hanky-panky before a big battle. They'd lose their heart! Stories aren't the same without a bit of romance, and romances aren't the same without a kiss. Question is, which kisses are the best? Or, as the case may be, which ones do you remember - and why?