If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Persona 5 Royal coming to Nintendo Switch in October

P4G and P3P will follow.
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale News reporter
Published on

Three Persona games are on their way to Nintendo Switch: Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable.

Persona 5 Royal will be the first to release on 21st October - this is the same day it hits Xbox, PlayStation and Steam.

Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable will then follow at a later date.

Watch on YouTube

The games will be sold separately and will feature English and Japanese voice acting, and HD graphics.

What's more, Persona 5 Royal will include all DLC packs previously released for the PS4 version. That's across the Switch, Xbox, PlayStation and PC releases.

The news was revealed at Nintendo's latest Direct Mini.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch