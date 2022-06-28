Persona 5 Royal coming to Nintendo Switch in October

Persona 5 Royal coming to Nintendo Switch in OctoberP4G and P3P will follow.
Three Persona games are on their way to Nintendo Switch: Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable.
Persona 5 Royal will be the first to release on 21st October - this is the same day it hits Xbox, PlayStation and Steam.
Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable will then follow at a later date.
The games will be sold separately and will feature English and Japanese voice acting, and HD graphics.
What's more, Persona 5 Royal will include all DLC packs previously released for the PS4 version. That's across the Switch, Xbox, PlayStation and PC releases.
The news was revealed at Nintendo's latest Direct Mini.
