A Persona 5 Royale card game is coming next year

A co-operative Persona 5 Royale strategy card game is releasing next year.

Atlus has confirmed that it's partnering with Pandasaurus Games to publish the card game designed by Emerson Matsuuchi, whose prior work includes the tabletop games Century: Eastern Wonders and Foundations of Rome.

"Players will take on the roles of their favorite Phantom Thieves and fight to change the world in this cooperative card-based strategy game," Matsuuchi said.

Co-owner of Pandasaurus Games, Nathan McNair, added: "As a diehard fan of Persona 5 Royal – I cannot wait to bring the Palaces, Velvet Room and world of Persona 5 Royal onto tabletops everywhere in 2023."

Confusingly, the text says "Pandasaurus Games is aiming to publish Personal 5 Royal in Q4 2023 with more details to follow" whilst an image on the website says it'll release on 21st October 2023, so for now, let's presume it'll be October and go from there…

Persona 3 Portable and Persona Golden 4 are coming to "modern" platforms next year.

Although we already knew that the ports were on the way, yesterday finally received a firm release date; publisher Atlus revealed that the two games will be coming to current- and last-gen systems, as well as PC and Switch, on 19th January, 2023.