If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

PS4 owners of Persona 5 Royal won't be able to upgrade to PS5 version

Royal bummer.
Ishraq Subhan avatar
News by Ishraq Subhan Reporter
Published on
Persona 5 Royal artwork.

Atlus has confirmed it will not provide an upgrade path for PS4 owners of Persona 5 Royal wishing to upgrade to the PS5 version.

Instead, players will have to purchase the enhanced edition separately at full retail price.

The limitation was announced in an FAQ posted on Atlus's Japanese website.

Watch on YouTube

Eurogamer has asked Atlus for further details.

It's unclear as to what new features will be included in the PS5 version. The game already runs at 4K via backwards compatibility on PS5, so the obvious upgrade would be doubling the frame rate to 60 FPS and adding DualSense support.

Persona 5 Royal will be released for PS5, Xbox Series One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC on 21st October.

Last month, it was announced that previous Persona titles will debut on Xbox and PC for the first time, as well as on Nintendo Switch.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Ishraq Subhan avatar

Ishraq Subhan

Reporter

Ishraq is a freelance games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think he’s really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch