Persona 3 Portable and Persona Golden 4 are coming to "modern" platforms in January 2023

Persona 3 Portable and Persona Golden 4 are coming to "modern" platforms next year.

Although we already knew that the ports were on the way, we finally have a firm release date; in a tweet posted to Twitter earlier today, publisher Atlus revealed that the two games will be coming to current- and last-gen systems, as well as PC and Switch, on 19th January, 2023.

Watch on YouTube Persona Series on Xbox - Announce Trailer.

Specifically, P4G is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC Windows, PS4, and Nintendo Switch, whilst P3P is coming to the same, but will also be availa ble on Steam, too.

Both fan-favourite games will also be available via Microsoft's subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, too, from day one.

🌙 Special Announcement! 📺



Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden release for modern platforms on January 19, 2023! #P3P #P4G pic.twitter.com/OrAx46j8XG — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) October 8, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Don't forget, Personal 5 Royal is set to release soon on PS5, PC, Switch, and Xbox consoles - it'll be available from 21st October, 2022. Check out our Persona 5 guide to get up to speed in advance.

Persona and Shin Megami Tensei composer Shoji Meguro as launched a Kickstarter for his next game.

Called Guns Undarkness, it was first revealed back in November 2021 and will be a turn-based tactical RPG with stealth elements inspired by Persona and Metal Gear Solid. The game marks Meguro's first official post-Atlus project, after his compositional work and serving as creative director on the PSP Persona games.