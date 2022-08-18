MultiVersus players with mods can't boot the game

MultiVersus players using mods are reportedly unable to launch the game following the most recent patch.

PC players were using mods to add unofficial characters to the roster. But it appears Warner Bros is not pleased with the growing modding scene, having issued takedown notices for videos featuring mods in the game.

Now it appears the game is up, with Warner Bros adding security features to stop the game running at all with mods.

Multiversus will no longer boot up if you have mods installed. They killed modding of any kind. If we ever find a way around this, I will make sure to post about it, but at the moment, no mods will work. — Ghost (@GhostsSoup) August 17, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Modders will inevitably try to circumvent the game's security. But for now we'll just have to settle with the plain vanilla game.

Watch on YouTube Official gameplay footage of MultiVersus.

In other MultiVersus news, fans are speculating as to whether The Matrix's Neo and pals will be making an appearance in the game. And unlike those mods, The Matrix is a Warner Bros IP which gives some credence in the rumours.