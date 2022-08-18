If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

MultiVersus players with mods can't boot the game

Just Warner be Bros.
Ishraq Subhan avatar
News by Ishraq Subhan Reporter
Published on

MultiVersus players using mods are reportedly unable to launch the game following the most recent patch.

PC players were using mods to add unofficial characters to the roster. But it appears Warner Bros is not pleased with the growing modding scene, having issued takedown notices for videos featuring mods in the game.

Now it appears the game is up, with Warner Bros adding security features to stop the game running at all with mods.

Modders will inevitably try to circumvent the game's security. But for now we'll just have to settle with the plain vanilla game.

Watch on YouTube
Official gameplay footage of MultiVersus.

In other MultiVersus news, fans are speculating as to whether The Matrix's Neo and pals will be making an appearance in the game. And unlike those mods, The Matrix is a Warner Bros IP which gives some credence in the rumours.

About the Author

Ishraq Subhan avatar

Ishraq Subhan

Reporter

Ishraq is a freelance games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think he’s really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

