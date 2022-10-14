How to get Candy in the MultiVersus Halloween event

The MultiVersus Halloween event is the game's first - and allows you to earn Candy in exchange for spooky cosmetics.

While the MultiVersus event is active, you'll get Candy just for playing, but there are ways to make sure you're getting the most out of the time you're putting in.

Here's how to earn Candy in MultiVersus, and what you can spend it on - plus what we think are the fastest ways to earn Candy before the event ends.

On this page:

How to get Candy in MultiVersus

To earn Candy in MultiVersus, you simply have to play the game while the event is live.

There are different Candy rewards depending on whether you win, lose, or are playing in solos or teams. For example, if you play a match and lose, you'll still earn 10 Candy no matter what.

In addition, you'll earn more Candy for wearing certain outfits on selected characters. Sourced from the official MultiVersus patch notes are the following bonuses:

Candy rewards for single matches or Free For All (FFA):

Candy earned for 1s Win (Not playing as Combat Stripe or Combat Gizmo or another Halloween Skin) = 20 Candy

Candy earned for 1s Loss (Not playing as Combat Stripe or Combat Gizmo or another Halloween Skin) = 10 Candy

Candy earned for 1s Win (Playing as Combat Stripe or Combat Gizmo or another Halloween Variant = 40 Candy

Candy earned for 1s Loss (Playing as Combat Stripe or Combat Gizmo or another Halloween Variant) = 20 Candy

Candy rewards for team matches:

Candy earned for 2s Win (Neither playing as Combat Stripe or Gizmo or another Halloween Variant) = 20 Candy

Candy earned for 2s Win (Player playing as Combat Stripe or Combat Gizmo or another Halloween Variant) = 40 Candy

Candy earned for 2s Win (Both playing as Combat Stripe or Combat Gizmo or another Halloween Variant) = 60 Candy

Candy earned for 2s Loss (Neither playing as Combat Stripe or Combat Gizmo or another Halloween Variant) = 10 Candy

Candy earned for 2s Loss (Player playing as Combat Stripe or Combat Gizmo or another Halloween Variant) = 20 Candy

Candy earned for 2s Loss (Team playing as Combat Stripe or Combat Gizmo or another Halloween Variant) = 40 Candy

What is the fastest way to earn Candy in MultiVersus?

You'll earn more Candy per match by equipping the following skins: Combat Stripe, Combat Gizmo and any other Halloween variant from the store.

Win your matches with these skins and you'll really increase your Candy earnings as you play.

What can you spend Candy on?

There's actually a whole Candy store to look through in MultiVersus right now. Here's what's on offer:

Pumpkin Patch Profile Icon = 150 Candy

Jack-O-Lantern Emote Sticker = 500 Candy

Mummy Reindog Epic Variant = 3,000 Candy

Calico Cake Epic Variant = 12,000 Candy

In addition, you can buy the following skins with Gleamium:

Vampire Tom + Jerry - 800 Gleamium

Frankenstein Iron Giant - 1,500 Gleamium

Witch Velma - 1,500 Gleamium

Black Lantern Superman - 2,000 Gleamium

Black Lantern Wonder Woman - 2,000 Gleamium

When does the MultiVersus Halloween event end?

The MultiVersus Halloween event ends on Tuesday, November 15th. You have until then to earn Candy and spend it on exclusive rewards. Make sure to spend your Candy before the event ends!