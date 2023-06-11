Xbox Showcase and Starfield Direct

Fable! Avowed! Star Wars! Cyberpunk!

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth announced at Xbox Games Showcase

Set for release in early 2024.

Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

A new Like a Dragon game has just been announced at Xbox Games Showcase. This time, starring Yakuza: Like a Dragon protagonist Ichiban Kasuga called Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

I'm not sure what's happening, neither is Ichiban, but the trailer and title of the game are exactly the kind of frivolous fun we've come to expect from the Like a Dragon series. The trailer shows a very naked Ichiban waking up on a beach somewhere in America. I don't know either, pals.

Watch on YouTube
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Reveal Trailer

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is slated for an early 2024 release on Xbox and PC.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

When not playing games, Liv tries to bring cats to her yard and be meme literate.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch