Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth announced at Xbox Games Showcase

A new Like a Dragon game has just been announced at Xbox Games Showcase. This time, starring Yakuza: Like a Dragon protagonist Ichiban Kasuga called Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

I'm not sure what's happening, neither is Ichiban, but the trailer and title of the game are exactly the kind of frivolous fun we've come to expect from the Like a Dragon series. The trailer shows a very naked Ichiban waking up on a beach somewhere in America. I don't know either, pals.

Watch on YouTube Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Reveal Trailer

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is slated for an early 2024 release on Xbox and PC.