Sicko Snap in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth is one of the many minigames you can play during your time helping Ichiban in Hawaii. As the name suggests, this game revolves around you taking snaps (pictures) of some interesting people doing questionable things around the Island.

Before you can freely play this minigame in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, you need to complete a specific substory that explains exactly why you should spend your time photographing strangers in unitards and speedos.

When you're ready to get clicking, we're here to show you how to play Sicko Snap in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, our tips for getting a high score and how to redeem your Snap Points too.

How to unlock Sicko Snap in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

To unlock Sicko Snap in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth you need complete the Snap Those Sickos substory. To start this, head to the Trolley Station on Aloha Beach. This should be marked by some speech bubbles just south of Purple Dolphins clothing store. We've marked its location on the map below for you too:

Once you're here, interact with the Trolley Station sign to 'Wait' and a Trolley will shortly appear. Then, choose to ride the one that arrives and as soon as you get on board you will meet a photographer called George Kuroki.

This is the beginning of Snap Those Sickos - the substory where you learn all about Sicko Snap. Remember, you must complete this substory to unlock the Sicko Snap minigame elsewhere in Hawaii.

All Sicko Snap locations in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

To play Sicko Snap in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth you can visit one of three locations across Hawaii. There is an easy, intermediate, and hard mode. The higher the difficulty of the mode, harder it will be to photograph the Sickos and the higher the amount of points you'll need to collect before time runs out.

Remember, when you get to a location, interact with the stop and choose to 'Wait'. When the Trolley arrives, select the 'Sicko Snap' option that appears in the small menu to begin playing.

Here are all of the Sicko Snap locations in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth:

Easy Mode

Sicko Snap easy mode can be found at Aloha Beach on Aloha Street, south east of Purple Dolphins Clothing store and east of Honu World Market. We've marked its location on the map below for you:

Intermediate Mode

Sicko Snap intermediate mode can be found at the Sunset Street Trolley Stop (Harbor Line) on the corner of Anaconda Street and Sunset Street. We've marked its location on the map below:

Hard Mode

The hard mode for Sicko Snap is next to the Night Street Trolley Stop on far west side of Harbor Street near the western edge of the map, south east of Bluebird Gallery. We've also marked its location on the map below for you:

How to play Sicko Snap in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

In Sicko Snap you need to use your camera to photograph 'Sickos' to collect enough Snap Points before your Sicko and time limit run out.

How to get Snap Points

To collect Snap Points in Sicko Snap you need to take photographs of your targets, also known as 'Sickos', doing things around Hawaii as the Trolley rolls past. However, it's a lot easier said than done, especially while your targets are moving around too.

Remember, you have a limited amount of time and shots to get your target Snap Score to pass the level.

You will be able to see how many photographs you have left at the bottom of your screen, as well as the command prompt to zoom in on your target.

You will be able to see your current Snap Point score in the 'Points' bar on the right side of your screen. The amount of points you need to collect to clear that specific minigame will be displayed in a smaller bar just below it:

You will only earn points the first time you take a photograph of a person. If you take multiple photographs of the same one, you will not earn multiple points - so make sure you're snapping a plethora of subjects!

Be careful though, you have a 'Sicko' limit too. You will be able to see this in the lower right corner of the screen:

Tips for getting a high score in Sicko Snap in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

As you have a point target to reach to clear the level and a limited amount of shots to do it in, it's important that you use each photograph wisely to ensure you get the most points you can out of a single shot.

The main thing to remember is that you will get more points if your photograph has the subject in the centre of the frame. If they're cut off to the side or are off-centre then the image will be worth fewer points.

Also, when you're photographing a target you should zoom in if they're far away to make sure you've got a detailed shot of them.

Targets wearing different colours are worth a different amount of points too. Therefore, you should try to target the mid to high range subjects where possible but remember you are on a time limit.

Here's a list of the 'Sickos' you can capture worth the least amount of points to the most:

White

Blue

Red

Gold

However, to get the most points out of the rare Golden Sicko you should wait for them to pull their signature pose before snapping a photo of them.

How to redeem Snap Points in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

Of course, giving evidence to Hawaii's Police Force isn't the only reason Sicko Snap is worth doing. Each time you play and pass the mini-game, you will bank Snap Points. You can then spend these points at any Sicko Snap location by selecting the 'Redeem Snap Points' option.

You will be able to see your current Snap Points in the top right corner of your screen.

You can then spend your collected points on anything in the rewards shop. You can get anything from healing Teas to reduce a status effects to CD playlists and even blueprints for things for Dondoko Island.

All in all, not a bad set of rewards for photographing people for a few minutes.

That's it for now, if you're looking for more Infinite Wealth help then check out our guides showing you how to find Tanabe to help with young love or our one on Street Surfers to get around in style.