Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth Sujimon, how to get sujimon, and best sujimon explained

By taking the Yakuza series of games to Hawaii, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth finds the chance to add a new mini-game, the Sujimon Battle, in which you use the infamous creatures you fight in the game to climb in a Pokémon-like championship.

In Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Ichiban Kasuga might have to familiarise himself with the ways of the so-called 'Paradise on Earth', but dealing with sujimon is nothing new for the hero of Yokohama. In a parody of Pokémon, Infinite Wealth introduces a whole system hidden in Hawaii with gym leaders to challenge and ranks to climb.

In this guide, we do a rundown on everything you need to know about Sujimon Battles, how to get new sujimon, how to evolve sujimon, and the best sujimon in the game.

How to unlock Sujimon Battles in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth As with Sicko Snap and other mini-games in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, you unlock the Sujimon Battles by completing a substory mission. You need to finish the Substory 37 - Choosing Your Starter to get access to the Sujimon Battles mode. This substory is accessible only in Chapter 4: In the Ghetto , and it takes around 10 hours at least to reach this point in the game. Once you get to this chapter, you can find the Substory 37 at the Anaconda Shopping on the west side of the map. You don't need to worry about missing this substory mission though, since the main quest forces you to visit the mall and accept the quest. By arriving at the Anaconda shopping, Sujimon Sensei will text you, asking to meet at the PC Shop. Find him to begin the Substory 37 - Choosing Your Starter

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth Sujimon Battle League explained Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth introduces the Sujimon Battle League, a competition that follows the same structure as seen in Pokemon games. As you battle other trainers who are marked on the map with a red sign, you level your Trainer Rank up. You begin in the Rookie rank then go to Bronze, Silver, Gold, and lastly Platinum. As you level up, you can challenge the members of the Discreet Four at their respective gyms. Defeating them not only rewards you with badges but will also increase your rank, which also affects your sujimon level cap. Image credit: Eurogamer/Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth Sujimon Battle rules explained During battles of sujimon in Infinite Wealth, two trainers face off using the sujimons they have. Each trainer can carry up to six sujimons but only three stay on the field. It's possible to swap between them as the battle goes on. Sujimons are creepy creatures found in the world of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. There are five types of sujimon in the game: Blaze, Frost, Nature, Light, and Shadow. You can strengthen, awake, and evolve them in Suji Spots - machines spread on the map. Each sujimon has different numbers for the three basic attributes: Health, Strength, and Speed. While Health indicates how much damage a sujimon can take before dying and Strength determines how much damage they cause, Speed is tied to an extremely important mechanic in Sujimon Battles. Like Pokemon games, trainers order their sujimon to use their abilities which gives you the chance of creating strategies depending on the enemy's team composition. The turns in Sujimon Battles work around the Sujimon Power gauge. Working as a visible Action Time Bar, this gauge determines who can give commands first. The sum of the on-field party's Speed determines how fast your Sujimon Power gauge reaches 10 SP. Once in each turn, you can change the position of your on-field sujimon or swap them with one of the three sujimon on the bench. You can also perform one ability which will cost you SP points. If you use high-cost skills, your bar will take longer to fill in again, giving the adversary the chance to start their turn. By having a high number of Speed and balancing low-cost with high-cost skills, you can easily have more than one turn in a row. After checking your sujimon type, you are ready to attack the enemy. The attacking phase involves the interaction between sujimons and their positions. These battles follow a traditional rock-paper-scissors design of affinities. Blaze causes more damage to Nature, Nature to Frost, and Frost to Blaze. Light is only weak to Shadow and vice versa. The position of your sujimon directly affects the damage they cause to the enemies. Sujimons will always attack the three enemy sujimons. However, the enemies positioned beside the frontal target always receive less damage from the attacks. Because of that, it's key to change your attacking sujimon position before resolving the ability. As you attack enemies and exploit their weaknesses, you acquire Morale Points and you can spend them to use powerful special attacks. Keep in mind that these unique abilities will empty your SP gauge once used. A good moment to cast them is when you're close to finishing off the adversary. By defeating all the sujimons in the enemy team, you win the battle.

How to get sujimons in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth There are two methods to get new sujimons in Infinite Wealth. You can either catch sujimon in the wild or get them from the gacha system. Infinite Wealth has a total of 134 sujimons that you can recruit using these two methods. Some extra sujimons, such as Goro Majima, are only accessible by acquiring the DLC. If you don't want to spend money, you should try to capture sujimon in the wild. You can find them in raids, regular battles, and trainer battles. In raids, marked on the map, you challenge enemies involved with a colourful aura and have the chance to recruit them after winning a normal fight. The same goes for regular battles. After they are over, a sujimon might stay around for you to recruit them. When it comes to trainer battles, some offer sujimons as rewards for winning the battle. To recruit a new sujimon, you have to first give them a Suji Gift and play a mini-game to show how much you want them in your party. While the latter is pretty simple, the efficacy of the former depends on the quality of the Suji Gift you're offering. Now, if you want to give the Sujimon Gacha machines a try, all you need is money or Gacha Tickets, which you may earn by visiting Suji Spots or as rewards from Trainer Battles. To use the gacha, you need to interact with the gacha machine and choose one of the four banners - Basic Gacha, Type Gacha, Japan Gacha, and Kiwami Gacha - to pull from. While it's not guaranteed that you will receive a rare sujimon, the gacha is a quick method to get new sujimons.

How to evolve sujimon in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth A good method to get stronger sujimons is to evolve them, which means you can turn a regular sujimon into a more powerful version. To evolve a sujimon, you need to first fully awaken them. As you fight other trainers, complete raids, or spend some of your money on the gacha, you will inevitably earn sujimons you already have. When you have more than one of the same units, you can visit a Suji Spot and choose to awaken one of your sujimon by feeding them with the other copies. You can awaken a sujimon up to level 3. For each level, you need to feed them with one, two, and then three units subsequently. In case you don't have units to feed a sujimon, you can use a Committee Agent, which is a special unit you find on the map or pulls from the gacha. If a sujimon has an evolution, you can trigger the process after reaching level 3 of awakening. Image credit: Sega