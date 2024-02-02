Long read: What might the ultimate character creator look like?

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth hits 1m sales in first week

Sega offering free in-game gifts to celebrate.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth's Ichiban Kasuga pointing forwards with conviction
Image credit: Sega
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on
4 comments

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is doing well, having sold 1m units after a week of release.

This makes it the fastest-selling title in the series, and is already made over half of its predecessor Yakuza: Like a Dragon's lifetime sales (1.8m as of December 2023).

The numbers back up the positive reception Infinite Wealth has had from players. The game also had the series' biggest Steam launch ever, racking up over 45,000 concurrent players at peak.

Watch the opening movie for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.Watch on YouTube

To celebrate the milestone, RGG Studio will add a celebratory T-shirt set to Infinite Wealth as a free update at some point in the near future.

In November, Sega reported the Like a Dragon series had sold 21.3m units. This figure didn't include sales of the short spin-off Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, which bridges the gap in events between Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

The game's success is well-deserved, if our Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth review from Kaan Serin is anything to go by. "It's a lot to smile about," he wrote of the "endlessly endearing crime epic".

If you're one of the many players enjoying Infinite Wealth, make sure to check out our guides for the game, including all of the Ounabara Test Answers.

