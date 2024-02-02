Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth hits 1m sales in first week
Sega offering free in-game gifts to celebrate.
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is doing well, having sold 1m units after a week of release.
This makes it the fastest-selling title in the series, and is already made over half of its predecessor Yakuza: Like a Dragon's lifetime sales (1.8m as of December 2023).
The numbers back up the positive reception Infinite Wealth has had from players. The game also had the series' biggest Steam launch ever, racking up over 45,000 concurrent players at peak.
To celebrate the milestone, RGG Studio will add a celebratory T-shirt set to Infinite Wealth as a free update at some point in the near future.
In November, Sega reported the Like a Dragon series had sold 21.3m units. This figure didn't include sales of the short spin-off Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, which bridges the gap in events between Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.
The game's success is well-deserved, if our Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth review from Kaan Serin is anything to go by. "It's a lot to smile about," he wrote of the "endlessly endearing crime epic".
