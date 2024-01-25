The Ounabara tests in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will test your general knowledge, SEGA knowledge, and even your maths skills in a series of quick fire questions that will put you under pressure to get it right. If you fail an exam, you'll pay a price. No, quite literally - you will have to pay to take it all again.

The Ounabara Vocational School has set up shop in Hawaii in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and when you pass an exam you'll be rewarded with a personality bonus that will help you in other areas of the game.

Don't worry though, cheating is allowed at this school and we've listed all Ounabara Test Answers for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth right here.

Ounabara Vocational School location in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

The Ounabara Vocational School in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is on the west side of Hawaii on Harbor Street. It's west of Anaconda Shopping Center and south of Dolls & Devils. We've marked its location on the map below for you too:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

How to do exams at Ounabara Vocational School in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

To take an exam at Ounabara Vocational School in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, you need to have enough money on you to pay for the test. Some are $300 or $500, and there's even one that's a massive $1,000!

Also, before you can freely take any exam on offer you need to do the 'Playing With Fire' substory which unlocks the moment you arrive outside the school. Then, you'll be allowed to take the Hawaii Proficiency Tier 2 exam for free. If you pass, you will be able to take other exams (for a fee).

Don't worry if you fail it the first time, you can re-take this specific exam as many times as you want to before you pass.

Get back there and try this again Kasuga! | Image credit: Eurogamer/Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

Once you've completed the substory, you can then speak to Maeda at the front desk and select 'Take an exam'. She'll then show you a list of the exams on offer and the rewards for passing them. You'll also be shown any you've already passed:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

Select which one you want to take, pay the fee and sit the exam. You will be given 30 seconds for each answer and you must get three out of five questions right to pass.

Once you've passed an exam, you can take it again for free for fun but it won't have any impact on your personality.

Sports Proficiency exam answers in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

This is a stand alone test and costs $300 to take. The rewards are +30 Passion and +30 Confidence.

Here are all of the sports proficiency exam questions and answers:

Each ice skating sport has specific skates that are best suited for them. Which of the following images shows skates most suitable for speed skating?

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

At the start of sprinting events, athletes place both hands on the ground. What is this position called?

Crouch Start.

Basketball is a team sport where the player with the ball must repeatedly bounce it on the ground while moving. This is known as dribbling. What is the name of the penalty that occurs when more than three steps are taken without dribbling?

Travelling.

Bowling is a sport where the player rolls a ball down a lane to knock down pins and score points. However, if the ball veers too far left or right, it will fall into a trench, preventing it from knocking down any pins.

Gutter.

In cue sports such as billiards and snooker, the game begins by positioning the balls together in a rack, then shooting the cue ball to scatter them. What's name of this opening shot?

Break Shot.

Different clubs are used in golf to get the ball into the hole in as few strokes as posible. Which club would you use to make the ball roll when it's on the green?

Putter.

The Federation Internationale de Natation (FINA) is an international organisation that administers competitions for water sports. According to FINA's swimming rule set, at what distance must a swimmer break the surface of the water after the start of the race and each turn?

15m.

Darts is a competitive sport where the player throws three pointed missiles, or darts, at a dartboard to score points. How many points have been scored in the following picture?

85.

Before the start of a soccer game, children called 'player escorts', hold hands with the players entering the pitch. Which of the following about player escorts is false?

They help carry the ball.

In baseball, it is common to throw slower pitches called 'breaking balls' to confuse the batter's timing. One such pitch is the forkball. Which of the following images demonstrate the correct grip to throw a forkball?

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

Hawaii Proficiency Tier 2 exam answers in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

This exam is free as its the first one you'll do at the school. Your rewards are +30 Passion and +30 Charisma.

Here are all of the possible questions and answers for the Hawaii Proficiency Tier 2 exam:

What is the Hawaiian gesture that involves raising both the thumb and pinky called?

Shaka Sign.

The white flower shown in the image is often seen in Hawaii and used in hair ornaments and lei. What is its name?

Plumeria

Up until the first half of the 20th century, what plant was cultivated all over Hawaii in large fields, such as the one shown here, and used to brew a type of Hawaiian alcohol?

Sugarcane.

The ukulele is a suitable instrument for playing cheerful Hawaiian music. What does its name mean?

Jumping Flea.

Which of the following pictures is of the Hawaiian dish, kaula pig?

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

What famous Hawaiian confection is a fried doughnut coated in sugar?

Malasada.

Ahi poke is a popular dish in Hawaii. Poke means 'slice' but what does ahi mean?

Pacific Bluefin Tuna

Which of the following statements is true about Waikiki Beach as of 2024?

It was man-made.

Which of the following volcanoes and famous tourist spots is named Le ahi in Hawaiian?

Diamond Head.

Which of the following images is of a lei, a decorative object known to have many variations and is often seen in Hawaii?

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

Hawaii Proficiency Tier 1 exam answers in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

You need to have passed Hawaii Proficiency Tier 2 to be able to do this exam. This test costs $500 and the rewards are +50 Passion and +50 Charisma.

Here are all of the possible questions and answers for this test:

Due to its height above sea level and geographical isolation, various countries have funded several facilities at Mauna Kea's summit. What were these facilities built to observe?

Astronomical Objects.

Hawaii is frequently hit by hurricanes, which cause extensive damage such as destruction of property. When Hurricane Iniki hit Hawaii in 1992, it destroyed farms en masse. Which animal was unleashed into the wild and crossbred with the feral population?

Chickens.

The Hawaiian archipelago has over 100 different islands. Which island is the second largest and home to Lahaina, once the capital of the Hawaiian Kingdom?

Maui.

The Hawaiian language uses a 13-letter alphabet. Of the following choices, which is not used in the Hawaiian alphabet?

S.

What is the name of the traditional Hawaiian dress that's said to be derived from a type of gown introduced by Western missionaries in the 1820s?

Mu'umu'u.

Which of the following is the name of the reef triggerfish, the state fish of Hawaii, in the Hawaiian language?

Humuhumunukunukuāpua'a.

Which holiday is celebrated by Hawaii, but not other states in the US?

King Kamehameha Day.

Which active volcano in Hawaii has a crater named Halema'uma'u?

Kilauea.

Which of the following choices is the state bird of Hawaii, which has been involved in so many roadside accidents that warning signs, such as the one shown here, have been erected?

Nēnē.

The Hawaiian sport , he'e nalue, is so culturally significant even members of royalty partook in the past. Nowadays North Shore in particular is renowned as the capital of he'e nalu, drawing athletes from all over the world. Which of the following images depict this sport?

The image of someone surfing.

Kasuga can surf?! | Image credit: Eurogamer/Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

Marine Life exam answers in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

The Marine Life exam costs $500 and will reward you with +50 Confidence and +50 Kindness.

Here is a list of all of the potential questions and answers for the Marine Life exam:

Which of the following marine organisms has lungs instead of gills and, therefore, cannot breathe underwater?

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

What is the name of the marine organism that cannot propel against tides and currents and is instead carried by them?

Plankton.

Why do turtles appear to shed tears from their eyes when they lay eggs?

To regulate salt concentrations.

Which of the following is the largest marine animal in overall size?

Blue Whale.

Of the following organisms, which one does not belong in the same animal class as the others?

Penguin.

Of the following marine organisms, which lives at the lowest point below sea level?

Footballfish.

Jellyfish lack certain organs other animals may have, but they do possess structures that perform similar functions. Which of the following is one such structure in the moon jelly?

Eyes.

Since dolphins do not have involuntary respiration, they must be conscious to breathe. How must they sleep in order to avoid suffocating or drowning?

They alternate which half of their brain sleeps.

Penguins are famous for being flightless birds and exceptional swimmers. Which of the following species is the largest in size?

Emperor penguin.

Which of the following images is of the clownfish, a species known for their symbiotic relationship with anemones?

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

Alcohol Expertise exam answers in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

The Alcohol Expertise exam costs $500 to take and will reward you with +120 Style if you pass.

These are all of the possible Alcohol Expertise exam question and answers:

Which of the following glasses is most commonly used to emphasise the aroma and carbonation of champagne?

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

When alcohol, such as wine, brandy, and whisky, is aged in barrels, a small amount evaporates through the wood during the ageing process, resulting in a slight loss. What is this phenomenon called?

The angel's share.

The plant shown here is used in beer for its bittering, aromatic and preservative qualities in addition to its ability to prevent the growth of harmful bacteria. What is the name of this plant?

Hops.

When mixing a cocktail, what should be added to the device shown here?

Ice.

Sugarcane was once grown extensively in Hawaii. The sugar from these plants is even used to make a certain alcohol, one that a Hawaiian royal enjoyed so much he set up his own still. What is the name of this alcohol?

Rum.

Sometimes a bartender may serve a whiskey on the rocks by simply adding a large sphere of ice. Which of the following statements about ice spheres is false compared to regular ice cubes?

It's easier to prepare.

A facility that produces beer is called a 'brewery'. What is one that produces wine called?

Winery.

What does it mean to order a single or double whisky?

How much whisky to pour.

The drink shown here is a popular cocktail most commonly made with dry gin and dry vermouth, then garnished with an olive. What is the name of this cocktail?

Martini.

Which of the following cocktails shown here has 'Hawaii' in the name?

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

World Landmarks exam answers in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

The World Landmarks exam is one of the cheaper ones on offer. It costs $300 to take and will reward you with +30 Passion and +30 Intellect when you pass.

Here are all of the questions and answers for the World Landmarks exam:

Several towns and large villages in Andalucia, Spain, such as Mijas and Frigiliana, are known as Pueblos Blancos. For what reason do they paint their houses white?

To protect them from sunlight.

The changing of the guards is a formal ceremony in which soldiers currently on duty, the Old Guard, are relieved of their sentry postings by the New Guard. At which iconic landmark do Royal Guards wearing their signature black bearskin caps carry out this ceremony?

Buckingham Palace.

Angkor Wat is a world-famous landmark in Cambodia. Angkor is derived from the Sanskrit word for 'City', but what does Wat come from?

Temple.

The Colosseum is a famous amphitheatre at the centre of Rome, Italy. It was used for what purpose during Ancient Rome?

A gladiatorial arena.

The Palace of Westminster is a famous landmark in the United Kingdom. Located on the north end of the palace is a clock tower known as the Elizabeth Tower. It is more popularly known by what name?

Big Ben.

Which of the following images depicts the Arc de Triomphe de l'Etoile, which was commissioned by Napoleon and built in Paris, France?

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

The Statue of Liberty is one of the United States' most famous landmarks, located on Liberty Island in New York Harbor. What object does Lady Liberty hold in her right hand?

A torch.

Which of the following is true about the Sagrada Familia, the largest unfinished church in the world that's located in Barcelona?

It went a long time without a building permit.

Statues in Germany modeled after the Town Musicians of Bremen depict four animals. Which of the following is not one of the four?

Pigeon.

Which of the following images depicts the Louvre, a famous museum in France which houses works of art such as the Nike of Samothrace and the Mona Lisa?

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

Muscular Science exam answers in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

The Muscular Science exam costs $500 to take and rewards you with +60 Passion and +60 Confidence when you pass.

Here are all of the questions and answers for the Muscular Science exam:

Which of the following foods is said to be the best energy boost and can prevent muscle cramps, proving beneficial to eat prior to or while working out?

Banana.

Of the following vegetables, which has the most nutrients and is also most effective in helping build muscle?

Broccoli.

In which of the following sports do athletes place particular emphasis on lifting weights with the neck muscles?

F1 racing.

Which of the following is the largest muscle in the average adult male body?

Quadriceps.

Which boneless cut of chicken is best for muscle building due to its high protein and low fat content?

Breast.

What is the most appropriate way to reduce soreness from muscle aches after an intense workout?

Stretch and relax the affected muscles.

Protein supplements are useful for building muscle. When is generally the most appropriate time to consume them?

Within 30 minutes after exercising.

Which of the following nutrients is most important for building muscle?

Protein.

Which of the following is not part of the Big 3 Workout, which helps improve core strength?

Push-up.

Which of the following exercises cannot be performed without equipment?

French press.

C'mon Kasuga, we totally passed this test the first time... | Image credit: Eurogamer/Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

Gardening Proficiency exam answers in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

The Gardening Proficiency exam is another one of the cheaper exams on offer. It costs $300 to attempt and rewards you with +30 Kindness and +30 Style once you pass.

Here are all of the answers to the Gardening Proficiency exam questions:

It is important to consider what season a flower will bloom in when gardening. Which of the following flowers blooms in spring?

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

This herb is known for how easy it is to grow both outdoors and indoors at home. What is its name?

Mint.

Which of the following images is of basil, a common kitchen herb often used in Italian cuisine among others?

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

Which of the following plants requires a support in order to grow vines?

Morning glory.

The ideal seeding method differs depending on the type of plant being grown. Which one would be appropriate for sowing pumpkin seeds directly into a field?

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

The four-leaf clover is a rare variation of the regular clover and a symbol of good luck. How many leaves does a normal clover have?

3.

Which of the following flowers is not poisonous?

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

The sunflower often symbolises summer and blooms during July and into autumn. Which period is the most appropriate time to sow sunflower seeds?

April to June.

There is a great variety of gardening shears, each specific for certain tasks. Which of the following is best suited for cutting a wide range of branches and leaves?

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

Which of the following flowers is famous for their thorns?

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

Underworld Studies exam answers in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

This exam will test your knowledge on the underworld and its bosses throughout Like a Dragon games. It costs $500 to take but you will be rewarded with +120 Confidence when you pass.

Here are all of the questions and answers for the Underworld Studies exam:

What is the name of the cabaret club in Sotenbori that was once managed by Gorgo Majima, later known as the Mad Dog of Shimano?

Cabaret Grand.

Which of the following images portrays Ryuhei Hoshino, the second chairman of the Seiryu Clan, one of the criminal organisations that maintained the Great Wall of Muscle, a three-way power balance in Isezaki Ijincho, Yokohama?

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

Naoki Katsuya was the patriarch of Ousaka Enterprises, an Omi Alliance subsidiary. He was also the president of a certain agency that operated as a front to conceal their illegal activities. What was the name of this agency?

Osaka Talent.

Sohei Dojima was the patriarch of a family within the Tojo Clan, the largest yakuza organisation in the Kanto region. Which of the following crests belongs to his family?

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

Name the organisation that expanded its influence to Yokohama and whose Japanese branch was headed by Chinese martial artist Lau Ka Long.

The Snake Flower Triad.

Which of the following is Daigo Dojima's, the sixth chairman of the Tojo Clan's, back tattoo?

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

Which of the following Omi Alliance members eventually became the fifth chairman of the Tojo Clan?

Yukio Terada.

The Saejima Family was part of the Tojo Clan before it disbanded. Their patriarch, Taiga Saejima, was notorious for single handedly carrying out a hit on a rival clan. How many men were killed in this massacre?

18.

Which of the following groups was not part of the Tojo Clan?

The Kijin Clan.

Which of the following images portrays a young captain of the Ryudo Family, an Okinawan yakuza organisation?

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

SEGA Proficiency Tier 2 exam answers in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

This is the first of the two SEGA Proficiency exams you can take. This tier costs $300 and will reward you with +30 Confidence and +30 Charisma when you pass.

These are all of the possible questions and answers for the SEGA Proficiency Tier 2 exam:

Which of the following is an image of the arcade cabinet for Out Run, a road racing simulator?

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

Puyo Puyo is a puzzle game series published by SEGA. Which of the following characters has family that runs a grocery store?

The image of the girl tossing an apple.

In SEGA's Sonic the Hedgehog series, which of the following items do players typically collect during gameplay?

Rings.

SEGA's UFO Catcher is a crane game in which players operate a claw arm and attempt to win prizes. Which of the following is the first UFO Catcher?

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

SEGA's Super Monkey Ball is a platform game series where monkeys roll around inside of balls. What is the protagonist's name?

AiAi.

This full-body motorcycle racing game has been in operation since 1985 and features a bike-shape cabinet that players would ride on, leaning left and right to turn. What is its name?

Hang-On.

Which of the following video game consoles is the Dreamcast?

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

The Dreamcast's storage medium was innovative during its time, as it featured an LCD Screen and minigame capabilities. What is the name of this medium?

Visual Memory Unit.

In SEGA's Sakura Wars, there are a number of divisions that serve to protect Tokyo. For instance, the Flower Division operates as a frontline unit to combat demons. Which division specialises in intelligence and undercover operations?

Moon Division.

In 1993, SEGA released what is widely recognised as the first 3D fighting game, which later became its own series. Which of the following is an image of the very first game in this series?

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

SEGA Proficiency Tier 1 exam answers in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

To take the SEGA Proficiency Tier 1 exam you must have passed the Tier 2 exam first. Once you do, this test will cost $500 to attempt and it rewards you with +50 Confidence and +50 Charisma when you pass.

If your SEGA knowledge is lacking, here are all of the SEGA Proficiency Tier 1 exam answers:

Sonic the Hedgehog is an action game released by SEGA. What is Sonic's height?

100cm.

Sakura Amamiya is one of the main protagonists in SEGA's Sakura Wars. When is her birthday?

March 19.

R360 is a motion simulator released by SEGA that could spin 360 degrees on two axis. Which of the following images is of the R360 arcade cabinet?

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

Valkyria Chronicles 4 is a strategy game created by SEGA. Which country's military does the protagonist, Claude Wallace, enlist in?

United Kingdom of Edinburgh.

In SEGA's Super Monkey Ball series, what is the name of the island that all of the monkeys live on?

Jungle Island.

Which of the following game consoles was released between the Genesis/Mega Drive and the Sega Saturn?

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

SEGA has released various hardware over the years. Which of the following game consoles was a remodeled version of the Sega Mark III?

Master System

Which of the following characters is Jeffry from SEGA's Virtua Fighter 3D fighting game series?

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

Tails is a two-tailed fox who appears in SEGA’s Sonic the Hedgehog series. What is the name of the airplane that he pilots in Sonic the Hedgehog 2?

Tornado.

Which of the following is the controller for the Mega Drive, a video game console that was originally released in Japan?

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

Honolulu City Proficiency exam answers in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

This exam costs $500 to attempt and rewards you with +60 Passion and +60 Charisma once you pass.

Here are all of the Honolulu City Proficiency exam answers:

Which of the following establishments in Honolulu is a place where you may watch sensual dances and performances?

Dolls & Devils.

What is the name of this establishment?

Revolve Bar.

Which of the following items can be found on Shinobi Sushi's menu?

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

What is the name of this location?

Aloha Beach.

Which of the following images is of Anaconda Shopping Center?

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

Which of the following establishments serves the Blue Hawaii, a cocktail that originated in Hawaii and is known for its vivid blue colour?

Ocean Boys.

What is the name of this building in Honolulu?

Ryukai Shrine.

The travel agency, Alo-Happy Tours, has their own unique mascot. What is the mascot's name?

Alo-Happy.

Which crazy and funky food delivery business does this logo belong to?

Crazy Eats.

Which mode of transportation in Hawaii can be ridden from the location shown here?

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

Gem Proficiency exam answers in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

The Gem Proficiency exam costs $500 to take and rewards you with +120 Style when you pass. It's one of the more random exams at the school, but it's pretty fun to take.

These are all of the questions and answers for the Gem Proficiency exam:

Which of the following gemstones is pyroelectric, meaning it generates voltage when heated up or under pressure?

Tourmaline.

Though most gems may be formed from a type of mineral, not all are. Which of the following gemstones is formed from a hardened tree sap?

Amber.

Ring sizes follow an international standard and are assigned a number or symbol based on their internal circumference. Japan uses numbers such as 1 and 2. What does the United Kingdom use to designate ring sizes?

Latin Alphabet.

Which of the following jewels must be carefully maintained and stored to protect it from dry air and to preserve its beauty and lustre?

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

What is a ring called when it is offered to a significant other during a proposal?

Engagement ring.

Which of the following is true about diamonds?

They can break when struck with a hammer.

Which gem is famous for forming within the tissues of a living thing?

Pearl.

In Oscar Wilde's fairy tale, The Happy Prince, the statue of a prince asks a swallow to take the jewels and gold leaf adorning his body and deliver them to the poor. Which jewel served as the prince's blue eyes?

Sapphire.

Gold jewellery is marked with notations such as 'K14' to indicate the proportion of gold as opposed to other alloys. Which of the following notates pure gold?

K24.

Which of the following rings incorporates a gemstone that looks different from sapphire, but is actually another variety of the same mineral as sapphire?

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

Sujimon Mastery exam answers in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

The Sujimon Mastery exam costs $500 to attempt and will test your knowledge on all things Sujimon. If you pass, you will be rewarded with +60 Kindness and +60 Style, you might even learn new things about other Sujimon too.

These are all of the Sujimon Proficiency exam answers:

Which of the following Sujimon can use 'Pissed Pistol', a skill that spits sake from the mouth?

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

The Krass Kringle Sujimon resembles Santa Claus. He also performs what action similar to Santa Claus?

He gives presents.

The Gainz Chaser Sujimon is known for his exceptionally muscular physique. What kind of action does he perform to strengthen himself?

Grow gigantic.

Which of the following skills is used by this Sujimon?

Rep the Set.

Which of the following Sujimon steals your money?

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

The Wild Hog Sujimon wields food as a weapon and a shield. What does he do whenever his health decreases?

Eats the shield.

This Sujimon, Rebel Yeller, attacks by swinging around what object?

Iron pipe.

Which of the following skills is used by this Sujimon?

Nicotine Smog.

This Sujimon, Dump Chump, performs a wide area attack using what object?

Oil Drum.

Which of the following Sujimon has a self-damaging skill called 'Air Burst'?

The image of the Sujimon in a beach ball.

Mathematics exam answers in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

The Mathematics exam costs $500 to attempt and will put your rapid-fire maths skills to the test. Once you pass, the test rewards you with +120 Intellect (which feels well deserved!)

If you're stuck, here are all of the Mathematics exam answers:

What is the answer to the following equation? 1+2x3+4x5=?

27.

Given the die face shown, what is the value of the opposite side?

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

What is the sum of the interior angles of a Hexagon?

720 degrees.

What is the answer to the following equation 196+14 =?

14.

What is x in the following numerical sequence? 1,3,7,13,x,31

21.

Which of the following expressions will result in a different answer from the rest?

12.3+3.7.

What is the answer to the following equation? 1+2+3+4+5+6+7+8+9-10=?

35.

Given the displayed time, how many minutes will it take for time to read 9:30?

55 minutes.

Mike is late for his date with Ellen. If Mike runs 150 metres per minute, how long will it take him to meet up with Ellen, who is waiting 1500 metres away?

10 minutes.

Which of the following layouts can form a cube?

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

Outer Space exam answers in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

Another one of the more random exams on offer at the school, the Outer Space exam costs $500 and rewards you with +120 Kindness once you pass.

Here are all of the possible questions and answers for the Outer Space exam:

Which of the following four planets is known as both the Morning Star and the Evening Star?

Venus.

Which of the following is responsible for the rise and fall of the tides in Earth's oceans?

The moon.

If you could walk from Earth to the moon, approximately how many years would it take to get there?

10 years.

What was the name of the comet that flew so close to Earth in 1986 that it was visible to the naked eye?

Halley's comet.

Since 2007, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has certified various foods to be consumed in space. Before that, only foods approved by NASA could be brought into space. Which of the following did Japanese astronauts request to get approved, only to be denied by NASA?

Natto.

The Crab Nebula, part of the constellation Taurus, also has the designation 'M1'. Similarly, the Lagoon Nebula, part of the constellation Sagittarius, is also called 'M8'. What does the 'M' in these constellations signify?

Messier.

Saturn, the sixth planet in the solar system, is most famous for its ring system. What are these rings primarily composed of?

Ice.

Approximately how much does a space suit that will allow an astronaut to survive outside the spacecraft cost?

1 billion yen.

Which of the following is true about Earth's moon?

The rates of rotation and revolution are the same.

Which of the following has a gravitational pull so strong that nothing, not even light, can escape it?

A black hole.

World History exam answers in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

The World History exam costs $500 to attempt and will test your knowledge of various events or locations around the world. If you pass, the test rewards you with +120 Intellect.

Here are all of the World History exam answers:

Galileo Galilei was an Italian physicist who is often called the father of modern science. What other field is he known as the father of?

Observational astronomy.

Which of the following began in southern Peru, then united civilizations across the Andes, eventually including modern-day Ecuador and Chile?

Inca Empire.

Which of the following works of art was painted by Leonardo da Vinci?

The Mona Lisa image.

Since the end of the 10th century, leaders of great powers have held annual meetings to discuss and coordinate solutions to major global issues. What is the name of this political forum?

The G7 Summit.

The Baroque architecture was popular in Western Europe from the late 16th century to the early 18th century. Which of the following structures was not built in the Baroque style?

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

Ludwig van Beethoven was a German composer who was active from the 18th to 19th century. What other name is his Fifth Symphony known by?

Symphony of Fate.

Which of the following phrases was coined by French philosopher Rene Descartes in the 17th century?

I think, therefore I am.

Which ukiyo-e artist is famous for the woodblock print series, the Thirty-Six Views of Mount Fuji, which depicts Mt. Fuji from a number of different angles?

Katsushika Hokusai.

Which scientist invented dynamite, then dedicated his fortune to founding a world-class award in his will?

Alfred Nobel.

Which of the following portraits depicts George Washington, who is often considered the 'Father of His Country'?

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

Trivia King Tier 2 exam answers in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

The Trivia King Tier 2 exam is the first of the three exams in this category. This one costs $300 to attempt and rewards you with +30 Kindness and +30 Intellect once you pass.

Here are all of the answers for Trivia King Tier 2:

Which of the following vegetables will float in fresh water?

Pumpkin.

Which artist painted notable works such as Sunflowers and L'Arlesienne, but was not financially successful during his time?

Vincent van Gogh.

What is the name of the classic Neapolitan pizza that's made with tomato sauce and white mozzarella and topped with basil?

Pizza Margherita.

Which of the following foods, known for its unique texture, is made from cassava, a root vegetable that grows mainly in the tropics?

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

Which of the following was originally used to remove pencil marks before the eraser was invented?

Bread.

Who is the almighty god of the sky and thunder in Greek mythology?

Zeus.

Which of the following vegetables is poisonous to both cats and dogs?

Onion.

Medusa, a monster in Greek mythology, is described as a beauty with snakes for hair. What happens to those who look into her eyes?

Turn to stone.

Name the phenomenon that occurs when a dying fire in an enclosed space can explosively reignite the combustible gases when a door or window is opened and lets in outside oxygen

Backdraft.

Which of the following is the Chameleon, a lizard known for its ability to change its body colour to blend into the environment?

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

Trivia King Tier 1 exam answers in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

You must pass Trivia King Tier 2 before you can take this exam. Once you have, the Trivia King Tier 1 exam costs $500 and rewards you with +60 Charisma, +60 Kindness and +60 Intellect when you pass.

Here are all of the possible questions and answers for the Trivia King Tier 1 exam:

Credit card sizes are determined by an international standard for easy use. About how many sheets of high-quality copy paper (0.08 mm per sheet) does it take to match the thickness of a credit card?

10.

Name the extreme sport that originated from French military training, which involves running, climbing, and jumping to overcome obstacles without any assistive equipment?

Parkour.

Pigeons have been used as messenger birds due to their ability to fly over extremely long distances and innate homing abilities. What does the pigeon use in order to find its way home?

Earth's magnetic field.

Like Octopuses, what organ does a Squid possess three of?

Heart.

Mount Everest is Earth's highest mountain above sea level, but what did it used to be millions of years ago?

Seafloor.

Sherlock Holmes is a series of famous detective novels written by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. What was Holmes' partner's, John Watson's, previous occupation before they began working together?

Doctor.

In an orchestra, wind instruments are divided into woodwind instruments and brass instruments. Which of the following is a brass instrument?

Trumpet.

What is the Guinness world record held by the cucumber, a vine plant that is considered a fruit by botanical standards?

Lowest calorific value.

Clothing stains caused by oil from food like pizza can be difficult to wash out. What type of powder is often used in the kitchen and is effective at removing these kinds of stains?

Baking soda.

In the 20th century, a time when railroads, mines, and the steel industry were some of the most dangerous environments to work in, what movement aimed to reduce workplace hazards?

Safety First Movement.

Safety first; never lose the bat. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

Trivia King Special Tier exam answers in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

You must pass both Tier 2 and Tier 1 to be able to take the Trivia King Special Tier exam. This exam costs $1,000 and rewards you with +90 Charisma, +90 Kindness and +90 Intellect once you pass.

These are all of the Trivia King Special Tier exam answers:

Why was natural indigo used to dye the first jeans?

Because of the way it reacts with cotton.

What is the name of the toxic alkaloid C11H17N308, which is mainly found in the ovaries and livers of pufferfish?

Tetrodotoxin.

What are the slashes made across the top of French bread in fixed intervals called?

Coupe.

A helicopter generates both lift and propulsion from spinning rotors to fly. 'Helicopter' can be broken down into which two root words?

Helico + pter.

Which of the following statements about snails is false?

Their mucus can dissolve metal.

A clef is a symbol that is placed at the left end of a musical staff to indicate the pitch of the notes written on it. Which letter of the alphabet is used to notate the treble clef?

G.

A Japanese eel's body is transparent in the earlier stages of its life cycle but gains colour as it matures. What is the reason for this change?

The sunlight turns them darker.

A violin produces sound by drawing a bow across its strings. What material is the bow hair made from?

Horse-tail hair.

Because birds have beaks instead of teeth, how do they break down food to aid in digestion?

They swallow rocks to crush the food.

The sex of many living things is determined by genes, but for other species, it is determined by external factors. What determines the sex of many turtles, including sea turtles?

Egg incubation temperature.

This Turtle is not impressed by, well, anything. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

That's it for now!