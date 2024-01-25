Fishing and every fish listed in Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth Dondoko Island

Fishing is one of the many activities you can do in Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth’s Dondoko Island. It’s something you’ll want to make sure you do every day as selling fish is a very good way to earn the island’s currency Dokobucks, while some fish are also essential ingredients for a few select DIY furnishings.

Fishing is available pretty much as soon as you unlock Dondoko Island in Chapter 6 of Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth and is done primarily with a harpoon, although you only have a limited number of fishing spots at first. However, you can unlock more fishing spots as you progress through the Dondoko Island story, upgrade your harpoon, and catch even more types of fish.

This guide will show you how to fish in Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth’s Dondoko Island, how to upgrade your harpoon, and all fish types available.

How to fish in Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth You can start fishing in Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth not longer after you unlock Dondoko Island in Chapter 6 during your first proper day on the island after completing the introductory substory, and DIY furnishing tutorial. You will be given a harpoon for fishing and a bug net for catching bugs at the same time. It’s also possible to swim in the water where a fishing spot is and catch fish by pressing Square / X above a fish silhouette, which will make you dive below to catch one. It’s trickier to do this with accuracy, especially with larger, faster moving, fish, so we recommend sticking with the harpoon for efficiency. Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega There are five fishing spots in Dondoko Island, the first two available to you are Mukku Beach and Dondoko Wharf, while you can also unlock fishing spots at Dondoko Farm, Splish Splash Bridge, and a bridge overlooking a river by the Forest. These other spots unlock as you progress through the Dondoko Island story by improving the island’s resort star rating. Dondoko Farm is unlocked once you reach a two-star rating, which is when you can also build a bridge to unlock the fishing spot by the Lake. The fishing spot by the Forest is unlocked after you reach a three-star rating. When you’re at your fishing spot, press left on the d-pad to equip the harpoon and then press Square / X to begin fishing in first-person. Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega You’ll see silhouettes of fish of varying sizes swimming in the water. To fish them with the harpoon, use the right stick to aim the reticle and hold R2/RT to charge up the harpoon. You’ll get an audio cue for when the charge is complete and then you can throw the harpoon to spear the fish. The fish will behave slightly differently depending on their size. The easier fish will stay still at times, but larger fish silhouettes may move in a set pattern so you’ll have to anticipate the path they’re swimming in order to hit them. Larger fish also need to be hit with multiple spears before they’re caught. When you catch a fish, the silhouette will slowly fade from the water and you’ll get a large pop-up displaying 'CAUGHT!' at the top, an image of the fish you have caught as well as a star indicating their rarity. Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega If you have caught this type of fish for the first time, you’ll also then see another pop up that shows how you have ranked up with this catch. Each fish has a sell price that goes up the more of them you fish, so this screen will pop up each time you meet a new milestone, while showing you its new sell price. New milestones also help raise the island’s popularity points. Once you have caught all the fish in a spot, new fish will not appear until the following day.

All fish at Dondoko Wharf in Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth Dondoko Wharf in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is one of the first fishing spots you can unlock on Dondoko Island, and is located at Dondoko Beach to the south of the island. Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega Here are all the fish you can catch at Dondoko Wharf: Fish Rarity / Shadow Size Initial Sell Price

(Dokobucks) Dondoko Scuttler Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega 1-star, small 100 Flounder Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega 1-star, small 800 Tiger prawn Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega 1-star, small 900 Jellyfish Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega 2-star, medium 1500 Skipjack Tuna Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega 2-star, medium 1600 Ono Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega 2-star, medium 1600 Squid Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega 2-star, medium 1800 Humuhumunukunukuāpuaʻa Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega 2-star, medium 2000 Mahi Mahi Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega 3-star, large 5000

All fish at Mukku Beach in Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth Mukku Beach in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is one of the first fishing spots you can unlock on Dondoko Island, and is located to the west of the island. Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega Here are all the fish you can catch at Mukku Beach: Fish Rarity / Shadow Size Initial Sell Price

(Dokobucks) Dondoko Scuttler Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega 1-star, small 100 Flounder Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega 1-star, small 800 Aweoweo Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega 1-star, small 900 Jellyfish Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega 2-star, medium 1500 Salmon Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega 2-star, medium 1700 Squid Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega 2-star, medium 1800 Porcupinefish Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega 2-star, medium 2200 Spider Crab Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega 3-star, large 4500 Barracuda Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega 3-star, large 5500

All fish at Rest Area in Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth Rest Area in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is found on Dondoko Farm, a separate island from Dondoko Island that is accessed by a raft on Mukku Beach. This raft is available to use after the island receives a two-star resort rating. When you arrive on Dondoko Farm, you just have to turn around and the Rest Area is right nearby. Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega Here are all the fish you can catch at the Rest Area: Fish Rarity / Shadow Size Initial Sell Price

(Dokobucks) Tiger prawn Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega 1-star, small 900 Scorpionfish Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega 1-star, small 900 Aweoweo Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega 1-star, small 900 Ono Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega 2-star, medium 1600 Squid Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega 2-star, medium 1800 Octopus Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega 2-star, medium 1800 Axolotl Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega 2-star, medium 2400 Bluefin Tuna Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega 3-star, large 10000 Oarfish Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega 3-star, large 12000

All fish at Splish Splash Bridge in Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth Splish Splash Bridge in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is to the east of Dondoko Island unlocked after you have built the bridge that connects Gachapin Beach to a small island that’s referred to as Lake, owing to a body of water in its centre. The bridge can be built after your island has become a two-star resort and costs 200,000 Dokobucks to build. This is probably the best fishing spot on Dondoko Island as it has the largest variety of fish we’ve encountered, as well as where you can find the rarest types of fish. Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega Here are all the fish you can catch from Splish Splash Bridge: Fish Rarity / Shadow Size Initial Sell Price

(Dokobucks) Dondoko Scuttler Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega 1-star, small 100 Scorpionfish Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega 1-star, small 900 Jellyfish Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega 2-star, medium 1500 Ono Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega 2-star, medium 1600 Octopus Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega 2-star, medium 1800 Humuhumunukunukuāpuaʻa Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega 2-star, medium 2000 Axolotl Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega 2-star, medium 2400 Tiger Puffer Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega 3-star, large 4000 Eel Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega 3-star, large 5000 Mahi Mahi Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega 3-star, large 5000 Coelacanth Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega 3-star, large 6000 Marlin Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega 3-star, large 8000 Golden Shark Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega 3-star, large 70000

All fish at Leafy Leaf Bridge in Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth Leafy Leaf Bridge in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is north east of Dondoko Island unlocked after you have built the bridge that connects to the Cave area. This bridge can be built after the island has a three-star rating and costs 200,000 Dokobucks. Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega Here are all the fish you can catch from Leafy Leaf Bridge: Fish Rarity / Shadow Size Initial Sell Price

(Dokobucks) Dondoko Scuttler Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega 1-star, small 100 Sweetfish Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega 1-star, medium 800 Crawfish Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega 1-star, small 800 Tiger prawn Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega 1-star, small 900 Salmon Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega 2-star, medium 1700 Squid Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega 2-star, medium 1800 Sea Bream Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega 2-star, medium 2000 Porcupinefish Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega 2-star, medium 2200 Spider Crab Image credit: Eurogamer/Sega 3-star, large 4500