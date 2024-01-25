Fishing and every fish listed in Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth Dondoko Island
Get your catches of the day.
Fishing is one of the many activities you can do in Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth’s Dondoko Island. It’s something you’ll want to make sure you do every day as selling fish is a very good way to earn the island’s currency Dokobucks, while some fish are also essential ingredients for a few select DIY furnishings.
Fishing is available pretty much as soon as you unlock Dondoko Island in Chapter 6 of Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth and is done primarily with a harpoon, although you only have a limited number of fishing spots at first. However, you can unlock more fishing spots as you progress through the Dondoko Island story, upgrade your harpoon, and catch even more types of fish.
This guide will show you how to fish in Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth’s Dondoko Island, how to upgrade your harpoon, and all fish types available.
On this page:
How to fish in Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth
You can start fishing in Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth not longer after you unlock Dondoko Island in Chapter 6 during your first proper day on the island after completing the introductory substory, and DIY furnishing tutorial. You will be given a harpoon for fishing and a bug net for catching bugs at the same time.
It’s also possible to swim in the water where a fishing spot is and catch fish by pressing Square / X above a fish silhouette, which will make you dive below to catch one. It’s trickier to do this with accuracy, especially with larger, faster moving, fish, so we recommend sticking with the harpoon for efficiency.
There are five fishing spots in Dondoko Island, the first two available to you are Mukku Beach and Dondoko Wharf, while you can also unlock fishing spots at Dondoko Farm, Splish Splash Bridge, and a bridge overlooking a river by the Forest.
These other spots unlock as you progress through the Dondoko Island story by improving the island’s resort star rating. Dondoko Farm is unlocked once you reach a two-star rating, which is when you can also build a bridge to unlock the fishing spot by the Lake. The fishing spot by the Forest is unlocked after you reach a three-star rating.
When you’re at your fishing spot, press left on the d-pad to equip the harpoon and then press Square / X to begin fishing in first-person.
You’ll see silhouettes of fish of varying sizes swimming in the water. To fish them with the harpoon, use the right stick to aim the reticle and hold R2/RT to charge up the harpoon. You’ll get an audio cue for when the charge is complete and then you can throw the harpoon to spear the fish.
The fish will behave slightly differently depending on their size. The easier fish will stay still at times, but larger fish silhouettes may move in a set pattern so you’ll have to anticipate the path they’re swimming in order to hit them. Larger fish also need to be hit with multiple spears before they’re caught.
When you catch a fish, the silhouette will slowly fade from the water and you’ll get a large pop-up displaying 'CAUGHT!' at the top, an image of the fish you have caught as well as a star indicating their rarity.
If you have caught this type of fish for the first time, you’ll also then see another pop up that shows how you have ranked up with this catch. Each fish has a sell price that goes up the more of them you fish, so this screen will pop up each time you meet a new milestone, while showing you its new sell price. New milestones also help raise the island’s popularity points.
Once you have caught all the fish in a spot, new fish will not appear until the following day.
All fish at Dondoko Wharf in Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth
Dondoko Wharf in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is one of the first fishing spots you can unlock on Dondoko Island, and is located at Dondoko Beach to the south of the island.
Here are all the fish you can catch at Dondoko Wharf:
|Fish
|Rarity / Shadow Size
|Initial Sell Price
(Dokobucks)
|Dondoko Scuttler
|1-star, small
|100
|Flounder
|1-star, small
|800
|Tiger prawn
|1-star, small
|900
|Jellyfish
|2-star, medium
|1500
|Skipjack Tuna
|2-star, medium
|1600
|Ono
|2-star, medium
|1600
|Squid
|2-star, medium
|1800
|Humuhumunukunukuāpuaʻa
|2-star, medium
|2000
|Mahi Mahi
|3-star, large
|5000
All fish at Mukku Beach in Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth
Mukku Beach in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is one of the first fishing spots you can unlock on Dondoko Island, and is located to the west of the island.
Here are all the fish you can catch at Mukku Beach:
|Fish
|Rarity / Shadow Size
|Initial Sell Price
(Dokobucks)
|Dondoko Scuttler
|1-star, small
|100
|Flounder
|1-star, small
|800
|Aweoweo
|1-star, small
|900
|Jellyfish
|2-star, medium
|1500
|Salmon
|2-star, medium
|1700
|Squid
|2-star, medium
|1800
|Porcupinefish
|2-star, medium
|2200
|Spider Crab
|3-star, large
|4500
|Barracuda
|3-star, large
|5500
All fish at Rest Area in Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth
Rest Area in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is found on Dondoko Farm, a separate island from Dondoko Island that is accessed by a raft on Mukku Beach. This raft is available to use after the island receives a two-star resort rating. When you arrive on Dondoko Farm, you just have to turn around and the Rest Area is right nearby.
Here are all the fish you can catch at the Rest Area:
|Fish
|Rarity / Shadow Size
|Initial Sell Price
(Dokobucks)
|Tiger prawn
|1-star, small
|900
|Scorpionfish
|1-star, small
|900
|Aweoweo
|1-star, small
|900
|Ono
|2-star, medium
|1600
|Squid
|2-star, medium
|1800
|Octopus
|2-star, medium
|1800
|Axolotl
|2-star, medium
|2400
|Bluefin Tuna
|3-star, large
|10000
|Oarfish
|3-star, large
|12000
All fish at Splish Splash Bridge in Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth
Splish Splash Bridge in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is to the east of Dondoko Island unlocked after you have built the bridge that connects Gachapin Beach to a small island that’s referred to as Lake, owing to a body of water in its centre. The bridge can be built after your island has become a two-star resort and costs 200,000 Dokobucks to build.
This is probably the best fishing spot on Dondoko Island as it has the largest variety of fish we’ve encountered, as well as where you can find the rarest types of fish.
Here are all the fish you can catch from Splish Splash Bridge:
|Fish
|Rarity / Shadow Size
|Initial Sell Price
(Dokobucks)
|Dondoko Scuttler
|1-star, small
|100
|Scorpionfish
|1-star, small
|900
|Jellyfish
|2-star, medium
|1500
|Ono
|2-star, medium
|1600
|Octopus
|2-star, medium
|1800
|Humuhumunukunukuāpuaʻa
|2-star, medium
|2000
|Axolotl
|2-star, medium
|2400
|Tiger Puffer
|3-star, large
|4000
|Eel
|3-star, large
|5000
|Mahi Mahi
|3-star, large
|5000
|Coelacanth
|3-star, large
|6000
|Marlin
|3-star, large
|8000
|Golden Shark
|3-star, large
|70000
All fish at Leafy Leaf Bridge in Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth
Leafy Leaf Bridge in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is north east of Dondoko Island unlocked after you have built the bridge that connects to the Cave area. This bridge can be built after the island has a three-star rating and costs 200,000 Dokobucks.
Here are all the fish you can catch from Leafy Leaf Bridge:
|Fish
|Rarity / Shadow Size
|Initial Sell Price
(Dokobucks)
|Dondoko Scuttler
|1-star, small
|100
|Sweetfish
|1-star, medium
|800
|Crawfish
|1-star, small
|800
|Tiger prawn
|1-star, small
|900
|Salmon
|2-star, medium
|1700
|Squid
|2-star, medium
|1800
|Sea Bream
|2-star, medium
|2000
|Porcupinefish
|2-star, medium
|2200
|Spider Crab
|3-star, large
|4500
How to upgrade your fishing harpoon in Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth
From day 2 on Dondoko Island, Kenzo the Carpenter will be a new arrival on the island. He will be able to upgrade your harpoon, as well as many other things. You can find him in the shop by Dondoko Plaza north central of the island.
The more you level up your harpoon, the less time it takes to charge up to throw, which makes fishing for the larger and rarer fish easier. It costs Dokobucks to upgrade the harpoon but so long as you have the money you can upgrade to the next level straight away:
- Cost to upgrade harpoon to Level 2: 50,000 Dokobucks
- Cost to upgrade harpoon to Level 3: 150,000 Dokobucks
- Costs to upgrade harpoon to Max Level: 300,000 Dokobucks
While it’s not completely clear, the star rating of your island may also contribute to the appearance of rare fish, especially in the spots available at the start where we did not encounter any 3-star fish initially.
So if you want to upgrade your harpoon to help you catch the best fish, make sure to sell your fish. You can also check our Dondoko Island guide for all the other ways you can earn more Dokobucks.
Hope you enjoy fishing in Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth!