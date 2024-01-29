Long read: What might the ultimate character creator look like?

Baldur's Gate 3, Street Fighter and Lost Ark developers discuss.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is series' biggest Steam launch to date

Lei-gendary heights.

A very cheerful Ichiban Kasuga in his Hawaiian shirt in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Image credit: Sega
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on
15 comments

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth has become the series' most successful launch on Steam over its launch weekend.

Infinite Wealth continues the stories of protagonists Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu as they make their way to Hawaii, and since its release on 26th January has recorded a peak concurrent player count of 46,161 on Steam (recorded by SteamDB at time of writing).

This makes it by the far the biggest Steam launch for Like a Dragon. The next best Steam launch for the series was Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name which peaked at 13,737 during its launch weekend on 11th November.

Watch the opening movie for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.Watch on YouTube

A full table of launch stats for Like a Dragon developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's games has been compiled by Mocha Joe onResetEra if you'd like to see how other games in the series have fared.

Infinite Wealth's success on Steam is well-deserved, if our review from Kaan Serin is anything to go by. "It's a lot to smile about," he wrote of the "endlessly endearing crime epic".

If you're one of the many players enjoying Infinite Wealth, make sure to check out our guides for the game, including all of the Ounabara Test Answers.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Video Game

Related topics
Action Adventure Hack & Slash PC RPG SEGA
About the Author
Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Liv grew up on Crash Bandicoot and Japanese arcade games. They like to play with their neighbours' cats and have a soft spot for raccoons.

Comments