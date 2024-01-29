Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is series' biggest Steam launch to date

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth has become the series' most successful launch on Steam over its launch weekend.

Infinite Wealth continues the stories of protagonists Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu as they make their way to Hawaii, and since its release on 26th January has recorded a peak concurrent player count of 46,161 on Steam (recorded by SteamDB at time of writing).

This makes it by the far the biggest Steam launch for Like a Dragon. The next best Steam launch for the series was Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name which peaked at 13,737 during its launch weekend on 11th November.

A full table of launch stats for Like a Dragon developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's games has been compiled by Mocha Joe onResetEra if you'd like to see how other games in the series have fared.

Infinite Wealth's success on Steam is well-deserved, if our review from Kaan Serin is anything to go by. "It's a lot to smile about," he wrote of the "endlessly endearing crime epic".

If you're one of the many players enjoying Infinite Wealth, make sure to check out our guides for the game, including all of the Ounabara Test Answers.