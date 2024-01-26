Learning how to make money in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is something we recommend doing within the first few hours after you start playing. It's said that money makes the world go round, and this is true for most of your time in Hawaii with Ichiban and crew.

In Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, you'll need money to buy better gear, upgrade weaponry, buy food and medical supplies, items to boost your MP and much more. In short, you really need a lot of it.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to earn money in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and how to save it.

How to earn money in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

There are numerous ways you can earn money in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, but we strongly recommend waiting until you get to Hawaii before putting too much effort into money-making. This is because you'll spend most of your time here, and the conversion rate from Yen to Dollars isn't too helpful at the beginning.

Once you are in Hawaii, we've found that these are the best ways to make money quickly in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth:

Sell items at Pawn shops

In Hawaii, there are several Treasure Select Pawn shops dotted around.

Here are all the addresses for the Pawn Shops in Hawaii:

Chinatown - On Kolonahe Street.

- On Kolonahe Street. Anaconda - Inside Anaconda Shopping Center on Harbor Street.

- Inside Anaconda Shopping Center on Harbor Street. River St - On River Street, north east of Aloha Bridge.

- On River Street, north east of Aloha Bridge. Hula Ave - On Hula Avenue, next to Julie's Gearworks.

Here, you can sell items you've accumulated throughout your adventures - such as extra pieces of equipment or random silver plates you've found while treasure hunting.

Remember, to Treasure Hunt, walk up to any area that has a yellow circle on the ground and interact with it. You could find something worth a lot of money, scrap for making better weapons, or generic rubbish.

Gear, weapons, and items of a high quality (three stars) tend to sell for the most money across Hawaii. For example, our Madam's Visor sold for a little over $40.00 and we had an item that revived an ally with full HP and MP for $100.00.

Offloading extra gear and items you don't want at a Pawn Shop is a sure fire way of quickly making a profit.

Engage in battles with multiple high-level or same-level enemies

Being bold and taking on a group of enemies who are at the same level as your team or higher is a good way of making some money, and potentially get killed too. This method of money-making is slightly risky, but if you're confident in your battling prowess and have plenty of HP boosting items in your pockets, you can often get substantial chunks of cash for winning.

Use Smackdowns

Speaking of battles, how do fights where you don't have to do anything at all sound? Good right? That's exactly what Smackdowns are (we unlocked this ability around Chapter 5 when our crew were all level 20+).

If you see enemies with a blue marker above their head, you can fight them via a Smackdown. This is when you press the prompted command on your screen (on PS5 this was L2) to get Ichibian and company to fight for you. You don't have to do any of the work and there's no chance that you'll lose.

Often, the enemies you can fight in a Smackdown will be a much lower level than you are so the payout isn't as substantial as our previous recommendation - but being able to get money for doing nothing is worth it. Also, Smackdowns are fast so you can easily earn $100 in a few minutes.

Do the Story Chapters

It can be tempting to wander off to explore everything on offer in Hawaii, but if you play through the story chapters you will be rewarded with a lot of cash. In one of the chapters, we earned almost $1,000 just for playing through it and completing the fights contained within it.

If you want to take your time playing Infinite Wealth, we still recommend playing through Chapter 5 as that will give you plenty of cash and unlock most of Hawaii for you too.

Do the Substory Quests

If the main story is something you want to preserve and pace yourself with, then you can always (and should) do the various substory quests around Hawaii. Some of them won't reward you with much cash, but any that involve fighting will give you plenty of Dollars to stash away.

Visit Dondoko Island

Once you unlock Dondoko Island, we strongly recommend spending a lot of time there to play through the various missions and tasks on offer to turn this rundown paradise into a five-star resort everyone wants to experience.

You can convert any Dodobucks (the island's currency) into actual cash for Kasuga to use in Hawaii. Each time you increase the island's rating, you will be rewarded with money and you can even get £300,000 for reaching the five-star tier!

How to save money in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

Now, collecting money is all well and good but if an enemy kills you (and for a few substory plots) you could potentially lose all of your earnings! Not a great feeling at all, but there is a way you can avoid this heartbreak.

To save money in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth you need to find an ATM to deposit your cash. Here are all of the ATM locations in Hawaii:

Kolonahe Street - Next to Treasure Select Pawn.

- Next to Treasure Select Pawn. Seaside Avenue - Just south of Kiryu's Hotel.

- Just south of Kiryu's Hotel. Hula Avenue - Outside Treasure Select Pawn.

- Outside Treasure Select Pawn. Fuji Street - Opposite Revolve Bar.

To deposit cash at an ATM, simply walk up to it and interact with it. Then, select the 'Deposit Cash' option and use the dial to choose how much of your money you want to save there. Don't worry, it's not gone forever. You can get your money from an ATM at any time by selecting the 'Withdraw' option and choosing the amount you want to put in your pocket.

That's it for now! If you want more help with Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, check out our guides that tell you all 210 Ounabara test answers, how to play Sicko Snap, or our page telling you how to use Street Surfers instead.