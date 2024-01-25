Where to find Tanabe in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

Ichiban needs to find Tanabe in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth to help a high schooler confess her love to him. However, the target of her affection has been buried up to his neck in sand and he isn't the only one there which makes it much harder to track him down.

Neck-Deep in Love is one of the many substories you can get involved in throughout Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, and this time it's going to take a bit of detective work to make sure Ichiban delivers the love letter to the right person.

Without further ado, we're here to show you Tanabe's location in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth.

On this page:

How to start Neck-Deep in Love in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

To start the Neck-Deep in Love substory in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth you need to head to the speech bubbles south east of the Darts spot on Aloha Beach.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

Head over to this location and speak to the girl hiding behind the surfboards. Agree to help Hamabe in her quest to confess her love to her classmate Tanabe and you will begin the Neck-Deep in Love substory.

How to find Tanabe in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

Your next job is to deliver Hamabe's love letter to Tanabe, but when you get to the beach you realise it's a lot harder to find Tanabe than you initially thought. Tanabe, along with other high schoolers, have been buried up to their necks in sand making it almost impossible to find him.

Speak to any of the buried heads that have speech bubbles above their heads to learn different clues about where he might be.

Here are all of the clues to Tanabe's location:

Not in the left row if you're facing the ocean.

Between the yellow and red parasols.

Facing his friend Sato.

Not next to the watermelon.

Using these clues you now need to track down Tanabe.

Remember, this is the person you're looking for! | Image credit: Eurogamer/Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

Tanabe's location in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

Tanabe's location is in the second row from the end on your right and in the second row back from the water when facing the ocean.

We've also highlighted his location on the image below:

This person is Tanabe - he's just been buried... | Image credit: Eurogamer/Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

Speak to Tanabe to deliver the letter and watch young love take its course!

That's it for now, we hope you enjoy helping Ichiban and Kiryu in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth.