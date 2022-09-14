Like a Dragon 8 officially announced

Like a Dragon 8 officially announcedOut in 2024.
Like a Dragon 8 has been officially announced during today's RGG Summit with members of its development team.
A short trailer revealing Yakuza: Like a Dragon protagonist Ichiban Kasuga and and series poster boy Kiryu Kazuma standing in Kamurocho was shown.
This is the first official reveal of Like a Dragon 8, following the brief glimpse seen in July thanks to a video from inside Sega's offices.
The game will feature Ichiban and Kiryu as dual protagonists. Combat will use the RPG system introduced in Yakuza: Like a Dragon, with both protagonists reportedly getting their own party. Kiryu has changed his hair for reasons that can't be revealed yet, according to Masayoshi Yokoyama, the head of RGG Studio. Whatever Kiryu's reasons are, I'm sure the eternal stress of dealing with yakuza hijinks isn't doing his grey hair any favours.
It appears that the Yakuza series will take the name Like a Dragon going forwards in western releases. Like a Dragon: Ishin! was announced last night at Sony's State of Play.
Like a Dragon 8 is currently set for release in 2024 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.
