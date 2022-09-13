Yakuza samurai spin-off Like a Dragon: Ishin heading to PS4 and PS5 next year

Sega has announced a western release for historical Yakuza spin-off Like a Dragon: Ishin, which has been "rebuilt from the ground up" and will be making its way to PS4 and PS5 next February.

Like a Dragon: Ishin originally released for PS3 and PS4 in Japan (under the name Ryū ga Gotoku Ishin!) back in 2014, transplanting the chaotic Yakuza formula to the Late Edo Period for a historical slice of samurai action.

It follows protagonist Sakamoto Ryōma as he returns to his home in Tosa where, after a run-in with a high-ranking samurai, he's sentenced to be executed.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! - Announcement Trailer.

Needless to say, that particular crisis is averted, and Ryōma finds himself on a quest through 1860s Kyo that serves up another distinctive slice of story, action, and mini-games that should be familiar to Yakuza fans, even if the setting isn't.

Sega hasn't offered much in the way of details regarding the changes coming to Like a Dragon: Ishin as part of its "ground up" rebuilding, but presumably it'll have more to share in the run up to its PS4 and PS5 release in February next year.