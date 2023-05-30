If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Yakuza developer announces summer livestream, set for next month

Here's what we could see.

First look at Yakuza 8.
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

RGG Studio will hold its next RGG Summit livestream event next month.

The developer is best known as the team behind the Yakuza/Like a Dragon series and its spin-off Judgment games.

We know what's in the pipeline for Like a Dragon, so here's what we could see shown off.

Watch on YouTube
Like a Dragon 8 announcement trailer.

We'll certainly be expecting to get a look at Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name and Like a Dragon 8. Gaiden, a smaller-scale game compared to its Yakuza predecessors, will follow Kiryu after the events of Yakuza 6 up to his appearance in Like a Dragon 8. Like a Dragon 8 will use the turn-based party combat of Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and will feature Kiryu and Ichiban as dual protagonists.

Both Gaiden and Like a Dragon 8 were announced in September, though Gaiden is slated for release this year while LaD 8 is planned for 2024. Hopefully we'll see more of these games, and maybe even get a release date.

Although it's not likely to make anyone's wishlist, I wouldn't be surprised if extra DLC for Ishin gets announced, taking the form of Trooper Cards. Disappointed, but not surprised. Long-time Yakuza fans will likely have their hopes set on a remake or remaster of past spin-offs. Kenzan? Dead Souls? Back when I previewed Ishin, I was able to ask producer Hiroyuki Sakamoto whether the studio has any plans to re-release other spin-offs, to which Sakamoto said "currently no", but hey, a bit of wishful thinking never hurt anyone.

We could also see another game in the Judgment series, which finally released on PC last year after a dispute between Sega and Johnny & Associates, actor Takuya Kimura's management agency.

RGG Studio has developed the two most recent Super Monkey Ball titles, so maybe that'll also make an appearance. I've seen some Binary Domain fans hoping for a remake or sequel. I see you, and I wish you all the best on the day.

The RGG Summit for summer 2023 will be streamed on YouTube and NicoNico on 16th June at 12pm in Japan, or 4am BST / 15th June 8pm PT.

What do you want to see at RGG Summit?

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

When not playing games, Liv tries to bring cats to her yard and be meme literate.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch