The Judgment Collection is available on Steam now

The Judgment Collection is available on Steam nowTakuya Kimura finally makes his PC debut.
Judgment, the detective spin-off to the Yakuza series, and its sequel Lost Judgment are now available on Steam.
Last year, in an article by Japanese news site Nikkan Taishu, it was revealed that Sega wished to publish the Judgment games on PC through Steam but were being blocked by actor Takuya Kimura's management agency.
Kimura plays private investigator Takayuki Yagami, the main character of the Judgment games.
Sega was reportedly prepared to leave the Judgment series behind after Lost Judgment due to fears that without Kimura's presence, it'd lose a huge amount of business from the PC gaming sector.
It seems that the dispute has now been resolved, allowing Sega to finally the games on Steam. The pair of games can be bought separately at £34.99 / £49.99 or as a bundle called The Judgment Collection for £83.57. Buying The Judgment Collection will also get you The Kaito Files, a story expansion for Lost Judgment, for free.
Purchase The Judgment Collection bundle and get The Kaito Files at no extra cost!— SEGA (@SEGA) September 14, 2022
Available on Steam now: https://t.co/vxl121Rp5V
In case you needed a reminder of all the news on the Yakuza series today, Like a Dragon 8 and Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name were both announced earlier during the RGG Summit. And last night, the long-awaited Like a Dragon: Ishin! remake was announced. I say keep it coming, Sega.
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.