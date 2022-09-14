If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is a Yakuza spin-off for Kiryu

Fans, we are being fed.
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan
Published on

Yet another new Yakuza game was announced during the Ryu Ga Gotoku Summit today.

Titled as Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, this game will follow the story of former gangster Kiryu Kazuma from the events of Yakuza 6: The Song of Life up until Like a Dragon 8.

A trailer was released, showing Kiryu being disciplined at a monastery, having seemingly renounced all of his former life, before it's revealed that Kiryu is in fact still involved with the Daidoji family from Yakuza 6.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name - announcement trailer.

Gaiden will be a smaller scale game than the main entries into the Yakuza series, and will return to the action-adventure brawling gameplay of earlier games rather than the RPG combat of Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Gaiden is currently set for a 2023 release on Xbox, PlayStation and PC.

After a previous tease, Like a Dragon 8 was also announced earlier today and is set for a 2024 release.

Finally, Like a Dragon: Ishin is also coming out next year, in February, which is plenty to keep Yakuza fans busy until Like a Dragon 8.

About the Author

Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Liv is Eurogamer's work experience reporter. When not playing games, she's trying to bring cats to her yard and be meme literate.

