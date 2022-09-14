Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is a Yakuza spin-off for Kiryu

Yet another new Yakuza game was announced during the Ryu Ga Gotoku Summit today.

Titled as Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, this game will follow the story of former gangster Kiryu Kazuma from the events of Yakuza 6: The Song of Life up until Like a Dragon 8.

A trailer was released, showing Kiryu being disciplined at a monastery, having seemingly renounced all of his former life, before it's revealed that Kiryu is in fact still involved with the Daidoji family from Yakuza 6.

Watch on YouTube Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name - announcement trailer.

Gaiden will be a smaller scale game than the main entries into the Yakuza series, and will return to the action-adventure brawling gameplay of earlier games rather than the RPG combat of Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Gaiden is currently set for a 2023 release on Xbox, PlayStation and PC.

Kiryu returns in Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, launching in 2023 for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Steam!



Watch the announcement trailer here: https://t.co/CZpZTiAiam#RGGSummit2022 #LikeADragonGaiden pic.twitter.com/r8CE4GUrn3 — SEGA (@SEGA) September 14, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

After a previous tease, Like a Dragon 8 was also announced earlier today and is set for a 2024 release.

Finally, Like a Dragon: Ishin is also coming out next year, in February, which is plenty to keep Yakuza fans busy until Like a Dragon 8.