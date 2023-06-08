Yakuza spin-off Like a Dragon Gaiden release date leaks

A lengthy list of details for upcoming Yakuza spin-off Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name has leaked, presumably ahead of a formal announcement at one of this year's not-E3 livestreams, or developer RGG Studio's own showcase next week.

Gaiden was first announced in September last year, when it was described as a more compact return to the action gameplay of previous games in the series. Plot-wise, the game will follow series protagonist Kazuma Kiryu and explain what happened to him in the gap between Yakuza 6 and Like a Dragon 8.

Back in September, Gaiden was teased with a release date at some point this year. Now, it seems the game will launch in November, according to data scraped by website PS Deals (thanks, Gematsu).

Watch on YouTube Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name - announcement trailer.

At the end of Yakuza 6, Kiryu faked his death. He now returns to the criminal underworld thanks to a "mysterious figure attempting to drive him out of hiding", the game's description reads. "Under the codename Joryu, Kiryu embarks on a gripping action narrative with bone-shattering combat in vibrant locations filled with exciting characters and activities."

Kiryu will have two fighting styles. Yakuza style sounds similar to the brawler style we've become accustomed to seeing him use. The other, Agent style, is characterised by "absolute speed and precision", plus "high-tech gadgets like electrified bind wires". That's rad.

Fans will also be happy to hear that pocket circuit racing is back as one of the minigames. Other minigames listed include karaoke (featuring new songs) and a live-action cabaret club. The hallmarks of a classic Yakuza game, then.

We also now know Gaiden will take place in three different locations: Sotenbori, Yokohama, and a "mysterious" Castle. Sub-missions can be undertaken by speaking with an informant called Akame. Hopefully substories and their accompanying wacky NPCs will still be dotted around the maps.

Notably, PS4 versions of Gaiden (both digital and physical) will grant a free upgrade to the PS5 digital edition.

PS Deals currently has Like a Dragon Gaiden listed for release on 9th November this year, and I imagine we'll get official confirmation at some point in the next week or so. A price hasn't been announced or discovered through the leaks yet. PS Deals also has some new screenshots of the game up, so you can go to game's page if you want to take a look at those.