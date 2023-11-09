If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth soundtrack leaks

As Gaiden reaches series peak on Steam.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth - Ichiban stands in front of Kiryu looking into the camera. Kiryu looks at Ichiban as he speaks
Image credit: Sega
The soundtrack for upcoming release Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth has leaked online, following the release of Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name yesterday.

The files, which are circulating online, were found in the data of Gaiden, which has a "special trial version" of Infinite Wealth included.

Gaiden has already broken the series' concurrent peak player count on Steam, as recorded by SteamDB, with 9743 players jumping in on launch day.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth - Dondoko Island

Despite the fact Gaiden isn't a main entry to the series, Kiryu's popularity and the growing global recognition the Like a Dragon series is gathering are paying off for developer RGG Studio.

RGG Studio director Masayoshi Yokoyama previously revealed Gaiden was made in half a year and was originally intended as a DLC for Infinite Wealth. In the same interview, Yokoyama also spoke about the series' Steam fanbase. "When Yakuza 0 released on Steam, the sales really exceeded our expectations," he stated. "I have the impression that, for PC players... as long as it’s fun, they will invest their time in it," he continued.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth releases on 26th January 2024, which is when we'll be able to play the game's highly anticipated Animal Crossing-esque side mode called Dondoko Island. Alan Wen previewed Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth at Tokyo Game Show earlier this year and felt it had "infinite generosity of heart and activities".

