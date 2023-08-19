If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Find out more about Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name's "gripping story" with this new teaser trailer

Plus players will get a "special trial version" of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, too.

Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name.
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Here's a brand new "overview" trailer for a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, which is set to launch on 9th November 2023, for PC, P4/5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

To celebrate the game being available to the public at next week's Gamescom 2023 show, Sega has treated us to a 10-minute overview trailer and developer update, which you can check out below:

Like a Dragon Gaiden | Overview Trailer & Developer Update.

The trailer gives a little insight into the title's "gripping story" featuring the legendary ex-yakuza Kazuma "Joryu" Kiryu, "bone-crushing combat, mini-games (did someone say karaoke?) and other exciting experiences".

Sega also confirmed that if you buy Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, you'll also get a "special trial version" of the upcoming eighth mainline entry in RGG's ongoing underworld saga, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, when it releases in early 2024.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name - which was announced at the Ryu Ga Gotoku Summit last September - follows the story of former gangster Kiryu Kazuma from the events of Yakuza 6: The Song of Life up until Like a Dragon 8.

Gaiden will be a smaller-scale game than the main entries into the Yakuza series, and will return to the action-adventure brawling gameplay of earlier games rather than the RPG combat of Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Pre-order now, and you'll get access to the Legendary Fighter Pack featuring Goro Majima, Taiga Saejima, and Daigo Dojima as playable characters in the Coliseum battle arena mode.

