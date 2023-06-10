If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

There's confusion over Like A Dragon Gaiden's physical release

The Man Who Erased His disc-based launch?

Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on

Yakuza fans are struggling to find out if there will be physical copies of upcoming spin-off Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name available to buy in the West.

The game's official website confirms there will be a disc-based version in Asia - though only for PlayStation consoles, allowing PS4 copies to be played on PS5 consoles with disc drives. For the game's PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S formats, "no physical edition will be released".

Outside of Asia, the situation is less clear. Local versions of the official website for the UK and USA omit any mention of a physical release, and simply point to digital storefronts for the game on all formats - PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name release date trailer.

The issue was highlighted in a much-shared Twitter post from Yakuza fan channel KamurochoBros, which claimed to have "spoken to retailers that have reached out to Sega" regarding a physical version of the game launching in the West.

KamurochoBros claims they can "unfortunately confirm that there is NO physical ESRB version of Like A Dragon Gaiden" and that it will be a "digital-only title".

ESRB here refers to the Entertainment Software Rating Board, which rates game releases in North America.

Eurogamer has contacted Sega for word on whether Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will see a phyiscal release in Europe.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will launch on 9th November and follow series protagonist Kazuma Kiryu. Fans can expect to find out what happened to him in the gap between Yakuza 6 and Like a Dragon 8.

Topics in this article

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Editor-in-Chief

Tom is Eurogamer's Editor-in-Chief. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
