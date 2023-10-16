Like a Dragon Gaiden won't have English dub at launch

There won't be an English dub for Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name on its launch next month.

As noted by Kiryu's English voice actor Yong Yea, an English dub will instead be released as part of a post-launch patch. "Hope you'll look forward to it," Yea wrote on X (formerly Twitter), while highlighting this overlooked detail.

On its launch, the game will be only playable in Japanese with English subtitles. At the time of writing, there is no release date for Like a Dragon Gaiden's English dub patch. We will, of course, update you when we know more.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Like a Dragon Gaiden Overview Trailer and Developer Update.Watch on YouTube

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name follows the story of former gangster Kiryu Kazuma from the events of Yakuza 6: The Song of Life up until Like a Dragon 8. It is set to launch on 9th November 2023, for PC, PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Earlier this year, Sega confirmed if you buy Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, you'll also get a "special trial version" of the upcoming eighth mainline entry in RGG's ongoing underworld saga, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

For those keeping track, Infinite Wealth is set to arrive early next year, on 26th January. Eurogamer contributor Alan Wen gave Infinite Wealth a whirl back in September, where he commented on how "commited" this all-new, tropical entry is to "paying tribute to the series' past". You can have a read for yourself here.