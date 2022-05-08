It looks like Gotham Knights will feature four player co-op

It looks like Gotham Knights may be expanding its co-op plans to encompass four player co-op instead of just two.

That's according to an eagle-eyed fan on Reddit (thanks, PCGN) who spotted that the PSN Store's listing of the game has been updated to state it supports "four network players".

Acutely aware that anyone can knock up a fake screenshot, I took the liberty of checking the PSN Store listing myself and yup, it's there in black and white, although the description itself curiously still says you can play "in solo-play or with one other hero and drop in on criminal activity wherever you find it".

The change makes sense given you can play as four characters - Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood or Robin - but up until now it had been promoted as featuring two-player co-op, and this discrepancy has some speculating that the four-player mode may be different from, or in addition to, the main campaign. Hopefully, we'll find out more next month at Summer Game Fest.

Gotham Knights is the next game from Batman: Arkham Origins studio Warner Bros. Montreal, and will be the team's first full release in more than eight years. It's set to release on 25th October 2022. A playtest was allegedly added to Steam last month before being promptly removed - or hidden from public view, anyway.

Although no trace of it remains on Steam - and a Reddit post about the beta was similarly pulled from Reddit because the "automated bots think it might be spam" - details of the app remain for all to see on Steam DB, a website unaffiliated with Steam but monitors and shares information about the PC platform's backend.