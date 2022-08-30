Immortality images, how to find every clip in Immortality

Immortality is a new interactive movie from the mind of Sam Barlow and Half Mermaid Productions, but unlike the indie developer's previous games, you need to search for images in order to find every clip in Immortality, not words.

As there's no limit to how many clips you can find by using this 'match cut' feature to search for additional scenes to each of the game's three movies, there are some clips that will take you longer to unearth than others.

To help you find every clip in Ambrosio, Minsky, and Two of Everything to complete your search into what happened to Marissa Marcel, we've listed every image you should click on in Immortality, and have also noted some easily missed clips that require some dedicated searching techniques.

How to find every clip in Immortality explained

There are a total of 202 clips to find in Immortality. For quick reference to see how many you still need to get for each of Marissa Marcel's unreleased movies, here's how many clips there are in total for Ambrosio, Minsky, and Two of Everything:

Ambrosio - 76 clips

Minsky - 69 clips

Two of Everything - 57 clips

You'll get an individual achievement for finding all of the clips in Ambrosio, Minsky, and Two of Everything. Once you've found all 202 scenes in the game, you'll also get the 'Cinephile' achievement.

Just keep in mind that even though you might have found every clip in Immortality you may not have seen all of the story. We won't spoil how to do this, as you don't need to watch this content in order to complete your clip collection, but we highly recommend trying to find it in order to experience the full scope of Immortality's story.

All Immortality images list

We're not going to split the Immortality images list into separate lists for each movie, as clicking on an image could take you to Ambrosio, Minsky, or Two of Everything at random. However, we will note if you need to focus on a particular image to help find all clips for a certain movie, and will go into more detail on it in the 'easily missed images' section below this list.

To keep it simple and easily readable, we've not included the name of every cast and crew member's face you need to click on, as their name is often a mystery, and there are a lot of people involved in each of the three movies.

Clicking on a main cast member's face will take you the longest, as they naturally appear in a lot of scenes. Whereas clicking on a crew member, or interviewer, can only randomly send you to a small number of scenes. Due to this, we recommend starting your search with unique props first, then crew members' faces, then main cast members' faces when trying to find every clip in the game.

With all this in mind, here's every image you need to click on in Immortality to find every clip:

Every main cast members' face

Every crew members' face

Every background actors' face (but not every one takes you to another clip)

The two talkshow hosts' faces

Marissa Marcel's face (will need to click on a lot to find an easily missed clip in Minsky)

Anything containing alcohol

Ashtrays

Bags/purses/baskets/suitcases

Beds/props meant to be beds

Bins/bin bags

Birds/bird props

Blood/spilled red wine

Books

Boxes/packaging

Cameras

Cars

Cat/cat prop

Chairs/stools/seats

Chandeliers

Cigarettes/someone holding a cigarette

City skylines

Clapperboards/pegs

Close up of eyeballs (easily missed scene in Minsky)

Close up of hands

Coffee cups/mugs/takeaway cups

Columns/pillars

Crucifix/cross (easily missed scene in Minsky)

Curtain/window/blinds

Cushions/pillows

Doors/open doorways

Fire/flames/burning

Fruit/oranges/apples/olives/cucumbers (easily missed scenes in Ambrosio and Minsky)

Glasses not being worn

Glasses of water/water bottles

Guns/gun holsters

Harps

Jackets/clothes not being worn/clothes rails

Keycards/identification cards/credit cards

Keys/locks (easily missed scene in Ambrosio)

Kissing

Knives/scissors/scalpels/anything that slices and cuts

Ladders/fire escapes

Lanterns

Lighters

Lights/lightbulbs/light sources (even the moon)

Masks/things that cover the face/eyes (easily missed scene in Minsky)

Microphones

Mirrors

Necklaces

Paint palettes

Paintbrush/makeup brush

Paintings/portraits

Paper/scripts

Pencils/pens/quills

Phones/props meant to be phones

Photographs

Pills/pill bottles

Plants/trees/foliage

Plant pots

Plates/round dishes

Pool water

Rope (two easily missed scenes in Minsky)

Rosary Beads

Roses/bright flowers (two easily missed scenes in Ambrosio)

Salt and pepper shakers

Shoes/socks/feet

Snake/snake props (easily missed scenes in Ambrosio and Two of Everything)

Statues/figurines/ornaments/sculptures

TV sets

Tables

Tape recorders

Thin white branch prop

Unlit candles

Watch/clock/anything that tells the time

Water jugs/kettles/watering cans

White magical liquid prop/green magical bottle prop (easily missed scene in Ambrosio)

Written notes/letters

Easily missed clips in Immortality

If you find yourself only missing a few scenes in Immortality, and you've trawled through every person's face dozens of times, you're most likely missing one of the images below.

There are 10 clips out of 202 that we would classify as easily missed in Immortality. While most can be discovered by selecting the clapperboard over and over, it'll take a long time for the algorithm to randomly select the particular clip you've yet to watch.

Marissa Marcel's face

Easily missed in: Minsky

This is the last clip in Minsky, and the very last I personally found in Immortality. There are no other items or props that can take you to this clip, and a lot of scenes containing Marissa Marcel's face, so you're just going to have to keep match cutting to the actress until you come across this short video of Marissa speaking directly into the camera. It's not a clip from the Minsky movie itself, this is Marissa speaking as herself.

Roses/bright flowers

Easily missed in: Ambrosio

The first easily missed clip in Ambrosio contains a rose and a snake. The only other object that can take you to this clip is the clapperboard, but we don't recommend trying to find it this way. Instead, click any other rose or bright flower you see and you'll eventually match cut your way to this clip - or, if you come across a snake first, match cut using it instead.

The second easily missed clip contains a white flower turning into a bright flower when Marissa's hand brushes it as Matilda in Ambrosio. You can also find this scene clicking on plant pots, hands, or tables.

Crucifixes/crosses

Easily missed in: Minsky

Although there are a lot of scenes containing crucifixes/crosses in Ambrosio, they all have another object or face you can match cut to easily access. There's one scene in Minsky, however, that's just a close up of Marissa as Franny opening a fake necklace resembling a cross.

We found it easiest to click on crosses to get to this scene, but you can also use Marissa's face, hands, or the clapperboard to eventually find it.

White magical liquid prop/green magical bottle prop

Easily missed in: Ambrosio

This white liquid is in a few different scenes in Ambrosio, so when you come across it or the small green prop bottle, click on them repeatedly until you find this close up of the white liquid in a glass.

You can also find this clip by match cutting circular plates, tables, candelabras, and the clapperboard.

Keys/locks

Easily missed in: Ambrosio

Another tricky clip, as there are a fair few scenes containing keys in Ambrosio, and even a few in Minsky. Keep clicking on the keys until you get this close up shot of three hanging keys to add it to your collection

Although not recommended, you can also find this clip by match cutting on clapperboards.

Masks/things that cover the face/eyes

Easily missed in: Minsky

The only way to find this scene is by trawling clips with the clapperboard, or finding a clip with either rope or a mask in it. We recommend match cutting rope if you've found the Minsky scene containing it, or selecting the white mask in Minsky instead.

Fruit/oranges/apples/olives/cucumber

Easily missed in: Ambrosio and Minsky

The first easily missed clip containing fruit in Immortality is a closeup of somebody peeling an orange in Ambrosio. You should naturally find a scene with oranges in Ambrosio, so we recommend clicking on it until you come across this orange close up.

The second easily missed clip containing fruit is in Minsky. It's a close up of an apple in a bowl, with an unlit candle beside it, which you can also click on in other scenes to try and find this clip. However, we found it easiest to just keep selecting apples in order to find this Minsky scene.

Close up of eyeballs

Easily missed in: Minsky

You might be able to find this clip by match cutting on the white mask found in Minsky, but it's far easier to select an actor's eye when you can to find this close up of Carl wearing the white mask featured in Minsky. You can also access it by selecting the clapperboard - but again, we don't recommend doing so.

Rope

Easily missed in: Minsky

If you've found the easily missed clip containing a white mask that we've already mentioned above, then all you need to do is click on the rope in this scene to find the easily missed clip of Marissa cutting some rope. You can also match cut to it by selecting knives, or the clapperboard.

Snake/snake props

Easily missed in: Ambrosio and Two of Everything

The first easily missed clip of a snake is in Ambrosio, and to get to it we recommend clicking on any other snake or snake prop you see and you'll eventually match cut your way to this clip - or, if you come across a rose or bright flower first, match cut using it instead.

The second easily missed clip of a snake is in Two of Everything. Just keep clicking on snake images to find your way to it. Alternatively, you can click on pool water found in Two of Everything to try and force this scene to appear.

Good luck finding all of the clips in Immortality!