Next wave of Xbox Game Pass games includes Immortality, Immortals Fenyx Rising and Tinykin

It's time for another wave of Xbox Game Pass games!

Out today on cloud, console and PC is Coffee Talk, a coffee-brewing and heart-to-heart talking simulator set in an alternative Seattle.

Next week, on 23rd August, cloud, console and PC get Midnight Fight Express, a "brutal and hyper-kinetic brawling ballet". That's one of those day-one Game Pass releases - more of those to come.

25th August sees the release of Zachtronics' puzzle game Exapunks into PC Game Pass, and visual novel-style adventure game Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition on console and PC.

On 30th August, Game Pass gets four new games: Commandos 3 – HD Remaster (cloud, console and PC) as a day-one launch; Immortality (cloud, PC and Xbox Series X and S) as a day-one launch; Ubisoft's action adventure Immortals Fenyx Rising (cloud, console and PC); and finally, Tinykin (console and PC), also as a day-one launch.

As we're used to with Game Pass, a slew of games currently in the library are set to leave on 31st August. Say goodbye to the likes of Elite Dangerous, Hades and Spiritfarer. Here's the list:

Elite Dangerous (cloud and console)

Hades (cloud, console and PC)

Myst (cloud, console and PC)

NBA 2K22 (cloud and console)

Signs of the Sojourner (cloud, console and PC)

Spiritfarer (cloud, console and PC)

Twelve Minutes (cloud, console and PC)

Two Point Hospital (cloud, console and PC)

What Remains of Edith Finch (cloud, console and PC)

World War Z (cloud, console and PC)

