God of War: Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West lead this year's DICE awards nominations

God of War: Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West lead the charge in this year's DICE awards nominations.

A total of 61 games have been nominated in the 2022 round of The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences' (AIAS) 26th annual DICE event, which is not to be confused with EA's Stockholm studio of the same name.

God of War: Ragnarok leads the pack with 12 nominations, followed by Horizon Forbidden West and Elden Ring with eight and seven nominations respectively.

Watch on YouTube 10 MORE Exciting Games We CAN'T WAIT To Play In 2023 - AS SUGGESTED BY YOU!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Immortality, Moss: Book II, Tunic, and Vampire Survivors all tie with four nominations each, whilst the finalists for "2022’s top honour", Game of the Year, are: Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarök, Horizon Forbidden West, Stray, and Vampire Survivors.

"I wanted to give a special thank you, as always, to our peer panellists. They continue to dedicate their time and expertise in judging and selecting the best games of 2022," said Meggan Scavio, president of the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences.

"And on behalf of all of us at the Academy, congratulations to all our finalists! Each of the games selected have marvelled us with their unique approaches to storytelling, creativity, and technical innovation. We can't wait to celebrate your hard work and achievements at the 26th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards!"

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in Las Vegas on 23rd February 2023 - you can see the full nominations over on the official website.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart racked up nine nominations at last year's awards, whilst Arcane's Deathloop has been shortlisted in eight categories.

Inscryption and It Takes Two secured six nominations, Returnal five, and Kena: Bridge of Spirits and Resident Evil Village each secured four. The winner of the coveted Game of the Year award, however, was It Takes Two.