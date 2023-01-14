If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

God of War: Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West lead this year's DICE awards nominations

Ragnarok has 12 nominations, Horizon Forbidden West eight, and Elden Ring secures seven nominations.

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on
2022 best games God of War Ragarok - Kratos and Atreus look at Brok

God of War: Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West lead the charge in this year's DICE awards nominations.

A total of 61 games have been nominated in the 2022 round of The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences' (AIAS) 26th annual DICE event, which is not to be confused with EA's Stockholm studio of the same name.

God of War: Ragnarok leads the pack with 12 nominations, followed by Horizon Forbidden West and Elden Ring with eight and seven nominations respectively.

Watch on YouTube
10 MORE Exciting Games We CAN'T WAIT To Play In 2023 - AS SUGGESTED BY YOU!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Immortality, Moss: Book II, Tunic, and Vampire Survivors all tie with four nominations each, whilst the finalists for "2022’s top honour", Game of the Year, are: Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarök, Horizon Forbidden West, Stray, and Vampire Survivors.

"I wanted to give a special thank you, as always, to our peer panellists. They continue to dedicate their time and expertise in judging and selecting the best games of 2022," said Meggan Scavio, president of the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences.

"And on behalf of all of us at the Academy, congratulations to all our finalists! Each of the games selected have marvelled us with their unique approaches to storytelling, creativity, and technical innovation. We can't wait to celebrate your hard work and achievements at the 26th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards!"

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in Las Vegas on 23rd February 2023 - you can see the full nominations over on the official website.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart racked up nine nominations at last year's awards, whilst Arcane's Deathloop has been shortlisted in eight categories.

Inscryption and It Takes Two secured six nominations, Returnal five, and Kena: Bridge of Spirits and Resident Evil Village each secured four. The winner of the coveted Game of the Year award, however, was It Takes Two.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch