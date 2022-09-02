If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

All the goss from Gamescom, and why Immortality dazzles

Worth it for the Glen Schofield impression alone.
Robert Purchese avatar
Podcast by Robert Purchese Senior Staff Writer
Published on
A smiling purple radio illustration for the Weekly podcast show.

Our Chris is back from Gamescom and he's pooped, yet despite that, it sounds as though he had a nice time. Who needs all the hullabaloo when a quieter event allows smaller games some air?

In today's episode of Weekly, Chris takes us back there, to Gamescom, sharing what it was like on the show floor, as well as the games that caught his eye and the gossip he heard. It's particularly entertaining to hear about his meeting with Callisto Protocol boss Glen Schofield, who seems to have left quite an impression - an impression Chris delightfully re-enacts.

We also dive into the big review of the week, Immortality, which Chris wrote. This is the new game from Her Story and Telling Lies developer Sam Barlow, so it arrives with anticipation. And it seems it dazzlingly lives up to it. And here we hear why.

Subscribe to Eurogamer to read this article

Subscribe today and gain access to our ad-free reading experience, exclusive features, early access to The Eurogamer Podcast and Eurogamer Weekly, and game key giveaways.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Robert Purchese avatar

Robert Purchese

Senior Staff Writer

Bertie is senior staff writer and Eurogamer's Poland-and-dragons correspondent. He's part of the furniture here, a friendly chair, and reports on all kinds of things, the stranger the better.

More Podcasts

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch