Tell us your favourite PlayStation memory and win a game's worth of PS Store vouchers

Memories at the ready! We'd like you to tell us your favourite PlayStation-related gaming memory, mostly for the sake of sharing, but we'll also go through them at the end and select a winner who will receive a game's worth of vouchers for the PlayStation Store. Ho ho ho Merry Christmas.

We've done a few of these memory threads before, and they've resulted in some of my favourite comments sections ever on the website, which is all down to you and your generous sharing. We did one most recently for our Eurogamer 25th anniversary, which was quite emotional actually, but we've also done them for Christmas, Star Wars, Zelda and Street Fighter, and they've made me laugh and well-up a bit. You have some great stories.

So what do you do? Simply share a story below. Think about a time that PlayStation featured in your life, for some memorable reason - maybe it brought people together, maybe someone did something silly and it still makes you laugh, maybe something else - and tell us about it in the comments. It was PlayStation's 30th anniversary this week, as you'll know if you've been anywhere near our homepage, so I hope the memories are already flowing. There's 30 years of material there.

A PlayStation memory that lives rent-free in my head is me hunched over an ironing board one summer, aiming a lightgun at a tiny TV in a scorching hot conservatory - I don't know why I put my friend's borrowed PS1 there - trying to beat Die Hard 2, which was bastard hard, if you remember. I think I shed a few pounds of weight in sweat that weekend. Then again, I also remember borrowing my friend's PS2 to play Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, and I remember the first time I actually owned a PlayStation of my own - the bulbous and brilliantly arrogant PlayStation 3. I tell you: we played some SingStar on that.

What do you remember?

I'll go through the memories early next week and pick a winner, so you've got the weekend to think about it and write, if you need that long. Have fun and thank you for taking part.