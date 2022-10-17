If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Gotham Knights limited to 30FPS on consoles, won't have performance mode

As more gameplay leaks surface.
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News reporter
Published on

Gotham Knights will be limited to 30FPS and not include a performance mode for consoles on its release later this month.

This news was confirmed by Gotham Knights' executive producer Fleur Marty via Discord. Here, Marty explained this was "due to the types of features" included in the game, adding the additional option of a performance mode would not have been "as straightforward as lowering the resolution and getting a higher FPS".

Watch on YouTube
Zoe went hands-on with Gotham Knights.

Marty highlighted the game's "highly detailed" open-world setting and its untethered co-op gameplay as two of the reasons the upcoming game does not "have a performance/quality toggle option". She concluded by confirming Gotham Knights will run at 30FPS on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 (the developer previously confirmed it had canned the planned PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game).

Screenshot from the Gotham Knights Discord.

For those playing on PC, however, this will have 60FPS. You can see the minimum specs required for PC in the tweet below.

Meanwhile, following the early release of some copies of Gotham Knights, there have been several cases of gameplay footage being prematurely uploaded online. Much of this footage has already been removed by the developers, but it is worth noting in case you wish to remain spoiler free ahead of the game's official launch later this week.

Here on Eurogamer, our Chris Tapsall had a hands-on preview with Gotham Knights earlier this month. At this point, he described the game's four heroes as "fine".

"It's faint praise, and I'm loath to be too harsh on Gotham Knights when we're still a few weeks away from launch," he elaborated. "But at the moment it's underwhelming, and underwhelming in terms of real substance, rather than technical performance - it looks nice enough and ran without any hiccups while we played over streaming platform Parsec [but] what's missing is a sense of conviction"

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch