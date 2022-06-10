God of War Ragnarök reportedly launches November 2022

PlayStation fans fearing a delay to God of War Ragnarök can breathe a sigh of relief.

Despite widespread speculation, Sony Santa Monica's highly-anticipated sequel is due to arrive this November, Bloomberg reported today.

Of course, there's still time between then and now for things to change. And, reportedly, things already have - the game was once set for September, before being shuffled back internally by two months.

A look at God of War Ragnarök from last year.

Ragnarök was once set for 2021, though Sony has publicly pushed back the game due to production delays and knock-on effects of working through the Covid pandemic.

The game was a no-show at Sony's recent State of Play conference - even though that event was largely for third-party games, and Sony itself has recently devoted entire shows to its biggest exclusives.

At least one website had run a report stating that the game had been further delayed.

According to Bloomberg today, Sony currently plans to make God of War Ragnarök's November 2022 release date official later on this month.