Gimmighoul is a new Ghost type Pokémon coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Gimmie more Gimmighoul!
Gimmighoul will soon be "ambushing" a Pokémon game near you.

The new Ghost type Pokémon - which recently popped up, albeit in an uncatchable form, in Pokémon Go earlier this week - is now making its debut in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You'll be able to find them in the Paldea region.

Here's a brief video showing them in action (click to watch on YouTube if the embed isn't working!):

You’ve Been Ambushed by Gimmighoul! | Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.

If it looks familiar, that's because it was first teased in October's Scarlet and Violet trailer and was datamined following the latest update to Pokémon Go.

Sharp-eyed fans first spotted the mysterious new Pokémon during a segment on Scarlet and Violet's photo mode, its round grey head and twin antenna barely visible behind a chunk of UI.

"Introducing Gimmighoul, the Coin Chest Pokémon!" teases the blurb on the Official Pokémon YouTube channel, now that the secret is out.

"Gimmighoul hide all over the Paldea region, lying in wait for somebody to come across them. Mr. Jacq and Professor Willow have joined forces to figure out how to catch one. Stand by for future announcements about their research results."

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's launch is set to release on Switch on 18th November, alongside another new Ghost-type Pokémon, the adorable Greavard.

