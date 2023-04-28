If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Get Star Wars: Jedi Survivor and a DualSense Wireless controller with this bundle

Control the force.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor came out today, continuing the story of young Jedi Knight Cal Kestis in his battle against the Empire.

With Jedi: Survivor's release, some new bundles with the game have appeared including a PS5 console bundle and a DualSesne Controller bundle.

Jedi: Survivor, like its predecessor Jedi: Fallen Order, is best played with a controller so you can easily fling and swing Cal's lightsaber around as well as master his force abilities. So, if you're a PS5 user in the need of a new controller or just want to get the game and save on a second controller, this new bundle is worth checking out:

PlayStation 5 Controller DualSense Wireless + Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PS5- £114.98 at Amazon (was £131.88)

Buy now

Getting this bundle will save you £5 compared to buying the controller and game separately, so if you were planning on getting both of these then now is a good time.

Playing Jedi: Survivor on the PS5 is probably the best way at the moment, after the game launched on PC with some terrible performance issues rendering it unplaybale for some users.

On the console side things are better, and in our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor review Chris pointed out that technical issues are "less catastrophic" than the first game and overall many of Fallen Order's problems have been cleaned up.

Jedi: Survivor directly follows the story of Fallen Order, as we once again take control of Cal Kestis who now boasts five different fighting styles to take on the combination of stormtroopers, bounty hunters, monsters and more.

The PS5 DualSense controller is still up there as one of best controllers for gaming thanks to the smooth and responsive triggers and the excellent haptic feedback that will enhance your experience playing most games.

If you want to know when there are more discounts or bundles on the PS5 DualSense controller, or when there's a new discount on Jedi: Survivor or any other game we like, follow us on the Jelly Deals Twitter to find out when they happen.

