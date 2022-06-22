Genshin Impact A Muddy Bizarre Adventure challenges and rewards

The newest event in Genshin Impact is A Muddy Bizarre Adventure, which tasks you with clearing a number of unique challenges in The Chasm.

For completing these increasingly difficult challenges while using your upgraded Lumenstone Adjuvant, you'll receive rewards like Primogems, Mora, and Talent materials.

You can find out everything you need to know about the Muddy Bizarre Adventure event in Genshin Impact below, including unlock requirements, every reward, and start and end dates.

Genshin Impact 2.7 update trailer - Hidden Dreams in the Depths.

Genshin Impact A Muddy Bizarre Adventure event unlock requirements

To unlock A Muddy Bizarre Adventure event in Genshin Impact, you need to have achieved three things:

Reach Adventure Rank 28

Complete the 'Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering' World Quest

Get the Lumenstone Adjuvant in 'Chasm Spelunkers' World Quest and upgrade it to Level 2

There are several Archon and Story Quests you need to complete in Inazuma before both the 'Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering' and 'Chasm Spelunkers' World Quests become available in Liyue. This essentially means the Muddy Bizarre Adventure event is unfortunately only playable for those who are mostly up to date with the story so far.

If you can take part in the event, head to the Adventurers Guild in Liyue and then The Chasm to speak with Hosseini to start A Muddy Bizarre Adventure.

Genshin Impact A Muddy Bizarre Adventure challenges and dates explained

Over the course of five days, five challenges will become available in The Chasm as part of the Muddy Bizarre Adventure event. Every challenge is different, and each gets progressively harder. You have to complete these challenges in order, so you can't skip ahead to a different one if you get stuck.

Although you only need your Lumenstone Adjuvant gadget to be Level 2 to take part in the event, it's recommended to enhance it to at least Level 4 if you're struggling to complete later challenges.

The first Muddy Bizarre Adventure challenge, Transportation Test, is available from the first day of the event, 22nd June. One additional challenge will unlock every day after until a total of five are available. You then have until 4th July, 4am (server time) to complete all of the challenges and claim your rewards.

Genshin Impact Muddy Bizarre Adventure Transportation Test challenge and rewards

Recommended Lumenstone Adjuvant Level: 2

The first challenge as part of the Muddy Bizarre Adventure event tasks you with protecting Pursina's Spike in The Chasm, while cleansing any dark mud you see with your Lumenstone Adjuvant. You can charge your Lumenstone Adjuvant gadget at special areas that glow blue around the challenge arena.

Protect Pursina's Spike until the three minute timer runs down, or kill all the enemies before that to complete the Transportation Test challenge and get x80 Primogems, 40,000 Mora, x2 Guide to Prosperity, and x4 Teachings of Prosperity.

Genshin Impact Muddy Bizarre Adventure Automated Charging challenge and rewards

Recommended Lumenstone Adjuvant Level: 3

For the second challenge in A Muddy Bizarre Adventure, you need to protect Pursina's Spike as it charges to purify the environment from the oozing dark mud. If an enemy attacks the spike, the charge will get interrupted and stop for a short while.

Image credit: hoyolab.com

You can speed up the charging process by purifying the dark mud around the area while Pursina's Spike is active, but not if it has been temporarily disabled by an enemy's attack.

Once you complete the Automated Charging challenge when the spike has fully charged, you will get x80 Primogems, 40,000 Mora, x2 Guide to Diligence, and x4 Teachings of Diligence.

Genshin Impact Muddy Bizarre Adventure Circulation Theory challenge and rewards

Recommended Lumenstone Adjuvant Level: 4

The Third challenge in A Muddy Bizarre Adventure alters the functionality of Purina's Spike slightly, as you need to defeat the required number of enemies while protecting it from the dark mud.

You need to make sure the area around the spike is clear of the dark mud or enemies will be much harder to down, as the spike won't produce helpful shockwaves in this state.

Image credit: hoyolab.com

When you've defeated all of the enemies in the Circulation Theory challenge, you will receive x80 Primogems, 40,000 Mora, x2 Guide to Gold, and x4 Teachings of Gold.

Genshin Impact Muddy Bizarre Adventure Emergency Escort challenge and rewards

Recommended Lumenstone Adjuvant Level: 4

Like similar escort quests in Genshin Impact, the fourth Muddy Bizarre Adventure challenge tasks you with escorting Pursina's Spike as it floats forward on a hot air balloon.

For this escort quest, you need to clear the dark mud with your Lumenstone Adjuvant on top of defeating the surrounding enemies.

Image credit: hoyolab.com

Once the spike has reached its destination within the time limit and you complete the Emergency Escort challenge, you will get x80 Primogems, 40,000 Mora, x2 Guide to Prosperity, and x4 Teachings of Prosperity.

Genshin Impact Muddy Bizarre Adventure Continued Cleanup challenge and rewards

Recommended Lumenstone Adjuvant Level: 4

The fifth and last Muddy Bizarre Adventure challenge in Genshin Impact involves accumulating a high score by earning points from clearing dark mud and defeating normal and elite enemy types before the timer ends. Pursina's Spike can assist you in defeating enemies again, and downing an elite enemy by yourself, or with the spike's help, will give you the most points.

Image credit: hoyolab.com

The exact rewards for this challenge haven't been released yet, but the listed potential rewards from the event menu include: Primogems, Mora, Hero's Wit, Mystic Enhancement Ore, Guide to Diligence, and Guide to Gold. We'll update this page when the exact rewards are known.

Have fun in the Muddy Bizarre Adventure event!