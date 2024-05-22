Genshin Impact 4.7 livestream date and time, 4.7 Banner leaks

The Genshin Impact 4.7 livestream date and time has been announced and will provide the usual information on the upcoming Banner schedule and events.

Version 4.7 is expected to debut two new Fontainian 5-Stars in its Banners, as well as provide information on the usual new and returning events, alongside Banner rerun news.

We'll cover the exact 4.7 livestream date and time in Genshin Impact below, and also provide all of the information we know about 4.7 Banner leaks for the upcoming Banners.

Version 4.6 "Two Worlds Aflame, the Crimson Night Fades" Trailer | Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 4.7 livestream date and time in UK, BST, ET and PT

The Genshin Impact 4.7 livestream is on Friday, 24th May at 1pm (BST) / 8.00am (ET) on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel and official Genshin Youtube channel.

In other timezones, the Genshin Impact 4.7 livestream date and time is:

West Coast US : Friday 24th May at 5am (PT)

: Friday 24th May at 5am (PT) Central US : Friday 24th May at 7am (CT)

: Friday 24th May at 7am (CT) East Coast US : Friday 24th May at 8am (ET)

: Friday 24th May at 8am (ET) Japan : Friday 24th May at 9pm (JST)

: Friday 24th May at 9pm (JST) Australia : Friday 24th May at 10pm (AET)

: Friday 24th May at 10pm (AET) UK : Friday 24th May at 1pm (BST)

: Friday 24th May at 1pm (BST) Europe: Friday 24th May at 2pm (CEST)

Image credit: HoYoverse

Genshin Impact 4.7 Banner leaks

We'll have to wait for the 4.7 livestream for official details on who the character event Banners will be, but there has been some leaks and official information that has provided details on the likely upcoming 4.7 Banners for Phase 1 and Phase 2.

As their drip marketing has started on social media, it's all but confirmed that 5-Stars Clorinde and Sigewinne are the new 4.7 Banners in Genshin Impact, with 4-Star Sethos debuting on one of their Banners. Clorinde is an Electro character, Sigewinne is a Hydro character, and Sethos is also an Electro character.

As for reruns, according to reliable leaker Dim (relayed by ukrisreng on the Genshin_Impact_Leaks subreddit), Alhaitham and Furina are returning in version 4.7.

If the leaks turn out to be true, then here's what the 4.7 Banner schedule will be:

Clorinde - Phase 1

Alhaitham - Phase 1

Sigewinne - Phase 2

Furina - Phase 2

Sethos - Phase 1 or 2

Left to right: Sigewinne, Sethos, and Clorinde. | Image credit: HoYoverse

As a reminder, none of this information is official, so we'll have to wait until the 4.7 livestream for solid details on who will be on the next Banners in Genshin Impact.